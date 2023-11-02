Distinguished Service: Inspector Chisholm retires after four decades with Special Constabulary

INSPECTOR Jacqueline Chisholm, a stalwart of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Constabulary (SC), has retired, leaving behind an indelible legacy of service and dedication spanning more than four decades.

With over 41 years of unwavering commitment, Inspector Chisholm has been a cornerstone of the SC, upholding her duty without malice, favour, or ill will.

In a remarkable career that began on October 11, 1982, Inspector Chisholm joined the SC with regulation number 6122, and her journey within the force has been marked by exceptional accomplishments. Initially stationed at the SC Headquarters Enquiries Office from 1982 to 1990, she was promoted to the rank of corporal during this period. Her dedication led to her subsequent assignments, including service in the Police Finance Office, where she worked for three years.

After the merger with the National Guard Service in 1994, she was reassigned to the Operations Room at Princess Street, Georgetown, until 2004. Over the years 2004 to 2012, she served as the subordinate officer in charge of the operations room and the arms and ammunition section, ultimately rising to the rank of sergeant. Her responsibilities expanded when she took on the role of recruitment officer from 2012 to 2019, and in 2021, she was further promoted to the rank of inspector.

Inspector Chisholm’s contributions extended beyond her official duties, representing the Welfare Section of the Special Constabulary and the Association of Women Police. Her dedication to her work was fuelled by an unyielding focus on her goals and an unwavering commitment to being herself.

Throughout her career, Inspector Chisholm undertook specialised training courses offered by the Guyana Police Force, including Supervisory Management, Station Sergeant, Disciplinary Procedure, Train the Trainers, and Occupational Health and Safety. These courses bolstered her expertise, particularly in supervising her subordinates.

Notably, Inspector Chisholm faced the challenges of a female officer in a field traditionally dominated by men. However, her relentless dedication and discipline remained a constant over the years, earning her admiration from her peers. Sergeant Shevon Blackman praised her zeal and principled approach, highlighting her mentorship qualities. Corporal Patrena O’Brien lauded her leadership skills, professionalism, and genuine camaraderie.

In her parting words, Inspector Chisholm urged all females in the Special Constabulary to maintain self-respect, discipline, and authenticity, emphasising the importance of being one’s true self.

Deputy Superintendent Fredella Boyce, the officer in charge of the Special Constabulary, acknowledged the significant contribution Inspector Chisholm made to the force. Her vast experience and dedication at a senior level have been instrumental in the success of the Constabulary. Both the leadership and the subordinate ranks will undoubtedly miss her presence.

Inspector Jacqueline Chisholm expressed her gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, the officer in charge of the Special Constabulary, and all officers and ranks who offered unwavering encouragement and support throughout her distinguished career. As she bids farewell, her remarkable journey continues to inspire generations of officers and stand as a testament to the power of dedication, discipline, and authenticity in policing.