Fire destroys Enmore lumber yard, field

A BRUSH fire, which resulted in the destruction of a lumber yard and field in Enmore, East Coast Demerara, on Tuesday, was promptly extinguished by the firefighters.

Five appliances, including four fire tenders and a Land Rover, along with 30 personnel from Melanie, Campbellville, Mahaica, and Alberttown fire stations, spent 18 hours containing and fighting the blaze.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) noted that the fire started after residents in the area lit heaps of garbage. The burning heaps were left unattended and the fire spread to a nearby field.

Due to heavy winds in the area, the fire spread rapidly through the field towards Rohan’s lumber yard, which had a large quantity of wood scraps and sawdust to fuel the fire, subsequently igniting them.

The fire was extinguished at 07:30 hours Tuesday; however, there were two reignitions at 09:54 hours and 10:59 hours.

Firefighters’ continuous efforts led to the fire being fully extinguished at 11:38 hours through a water relay system working from a fire hydrant and open source (canal).

As a result of the fire, a front-end loader and Rohan’s lumber yard were destroyed.

“The Fire Service continues to urge citizens to desist from lighting grass and garbage fires during the dry season. It is important to take precautions to prevent these types of fires and to respond promptly if one occurs. Homes and businesses should be equipped with fire and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and sprinkler systems. Keep an eye out for grass or garbage fires and report them immediately to the Fire Service via 912,” the GFS noted.