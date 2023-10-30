Tucber Park residents welcome new roads, street lights

RESIDENTS of Tucber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice, are overjoyed at having new roads and functional streetlights in their community after several years of discomfort and inconvenience.

Those who constructed houses over the past two decades in the backlands of the housing scheme faced several challenges while traversing the old mud tracks in darkness during the rainy season.

Today, they all have something to cheer about, following a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali during a visit to the area several months ago. The president listened to the aggrieved residents and promised relief.

The newly-built roads are among some of the best in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), and the residents are very grateful for the intervention of President Ali.

Lindsay Gary Erksine told the Guyana Chronicle that he dwells in a one-storey house, and had encountered many issues while traversing the streets in his community on his bicycle.

“It was a tough few years for me, but when I met His Excellency (the President), he promised me that our roads would be built in 2023, and he delivered as promised,” the man said.

John Braithwaite, who suffers from sight-related issues, was elated to the point where he almost broke down in tears.

“I had a tough time walking out of here (Tucber) when I became ill. Several times I fell, and neighbours had to rush to my assistance, but these days I can proceed with caution,” he said.

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Nick Rajaram mentioned that the new roads are an upliftment for the housing scheme.

“This is awesome for us. I feel safe and comfortable; however, I would like to see the lorry drivers exercise more care and caution when stopping along the road edges,” he remarked.

Mary Hamilton also joined her community folks in expressing gratitude to the Government of Guyana for executing developmental works in the area.

She said: “I recently moved back into the housing scheme, and I am very happy that we have new roads, and also streetlights. This makes us feel comfortable and safe, but the drains and parapets must be constantly maintained, and in doing so, the roads will last longer.”

The main access road to the Tucber/ Nurseville area was built in 2022, and the new roads were completed in August and September of this year.