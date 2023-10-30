Over 1950 GOAL scholarships awarded to Essequibians – Minister Parag

AS the Government of Guyana continues to work towards upskilling as many Guyanese as possible through its Guyana Online Academy Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, more than 1,950 scholarships have already been given to residents of Region Two.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, during her address at the opening of the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (ECCI) Agro and Trade Expo held at Cotton Field last Friday night.

Minister Parag announced that the Government of Guyana has already surpassed the targeted amount of 20,000 online scholarships.

She explained that the Government of Guyana was able to achieve its target within a two-year period and will continue to award more.

According to the minister, many persons have shown positive interest in the GOAL scholarship programme which is testimony that persons are trying to develop themselves.

Minister Parag said that Essequibo is well-positioned for development and it is currently experiencing tremendous growth in all sectors. As such, she said that the government is awarding the scholarships so that persons in the region can grasp the opportunities to upgrade their skills.

“I know Essequibians don’t take their education lightly and we can see that from the results at CSEC from the Anna Regina Secondary School. As a government, we are very proud of our young people for the discipline, the dedication and the commitment they have shown in their education,” Minister Parag said.

She added that the government has made available 20,000 online scholarships for persons in the region and she used the opportunity to urge residents to apply.

Meanwhile, several scholars pursuing their bachelors in different fields lauded the efforts of the government for making the scholarships available.

One such person is Thakur Singh who said that he was happy that he was awarded the scholarship since he could study within the confines of his home.

He said that he can work and continue upgrading his skills. He also said that he does not have to leave the region to rent an apartment to study. He extended gratitude to the government for giving him an opportunity to upskill himself.

Another recipient who is pursuing her degree with Jain University echoed similar sentiments. Jenel Byrne said that the online classes are flexible and she is happy that she enrolled. She is currently in her third semester.