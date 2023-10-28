News Archives
Gold miner confesses to snatching $200,000 gold chain
Keino Pluck
Keino Pluck

KEINO Pluck, an 18-year-old gold miner, on Friday, confessed to snatching a woman’s $200,000 gold chain and was subsequently remanded in prison until late November when he is expected to know his fate.

Pluck was hauled before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and admitted that on October 25, 2023, at Commerce Street, Georgetown, he stole from the person of Shondel Jones, a16 pennyweights gold chain valued at over $200,000.

The prosecutor told the court that Pluck had indicated that he is willing to compensate the victim for the chain.
Magistrate Daly adjourned the matter until November 24 for Pluck’s sentencing.
According to reports, on the day in question, the victim had just purchased the valuable gold chain from a jeweller in Georgetown. Pluck reportedly trailed her and later snatched the piece of jewellery from her neck before fleeing the scene.

The woman raised an alarm and gave chase behind Pluck, who was nabbed by a police officer. Pluck was searched and the chain was not recovered. This newspaper was made understand that Pluck allegedly swallowed it.

