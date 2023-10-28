Correction and apology

IN this newspaper’s October 28th edition, it was incorrectly stated in the headline that the High Court threw out Gordon Moseley’s $IM lawsuit against Guyana Times and former minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy.

The headline should have read, ‘High Court throws out Gordon Moseley’s $100M defamation lawsuit’.

The article also incorrectly referred to Justice Navindra Singh as Navindra Kissoon. The Guyana Chronicle sincerely apologizes for these errors and any inconvenience caused.