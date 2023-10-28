News Archives
Correction and apology
Justice Navindra Singh
Justice Navindra Singh

IN this newspaper’s  October 28th edition, it was incorrectly stated in the headline that the High Court threw out Gordon Moseley’s $IM lawsuit against Guyana Times and former minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy.
The headline should have read, ‘High Court throws out Gordon Moseley’s $100M defamation lawsuit’.
The article also incorrectly referred to Justice Navindra Singh as Navindra Kissoon. The Guyana Chronicle sincerely apologizes for these errors and any inconvenience caused.

