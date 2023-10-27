Satire to admire

Dear Editor,

What’s up guys? Yu know, when yu big, yu huge and dem three Big Guys, Pressy, the VP and PM making dem name everywhere they appear. Poor me, I got to disappear. Is alright, Loo know how and when to lie low. But yu got to hand it to dem. Dem put Guyana on top of the map again with dis zinc bio-fortified rice.

And not to forget, de honey gon boost we market too. De VP flex he muscle on Exxon. Dis is a win, win situation. The ‘Agri Expo’ was nice. I really happy when people talking good about Guyana. I does smile and tell dem the Dutch Disease is not fo abedese. We is born farmers and agriculture is in we blood. When de oil done, we still get land. Dis 25 by 25 food importation reduction is no gaff story. Minister Mustapha get dis ting covered.

Yu all see how dem Trinis jumping and is not even Carnival as yet? Yes man, de job rush mek de gold rush in California look like notin. Half a million people visit we land already for this year and we can’t mek bacchanal about developing Guyana with plenty infrastructure.

We need more hotels and roads and to big up de airport, so de Govment on de right track. We got to modernize dis country as fast as possible. Is everybody eying up we land. Guyana becoming de Mecca for de Caribbean even though, technically, we is in South America. Is a nice gaff to laugh about. When de Big Guy take over CARICOM, watch how we on dis side of de bench gon look small.

Dis place selling like hot cake, never mind dat guy trot too fast and trip when he give we up fu next to noting. We got to move on and don’t look back. We all learn a bitter lesson, dats why we gon stay outside for a lang time to come. Some people bare face. Dem don’t have kina. De man sell we out and now he trying to inch in and prove he is not de bad guy.

He ready to mek amend. But is sheer hypocrisy. He should stay out and stay quite and enjoy what he got. He already mek bad fu we and put we in pit street. We mess up and miss out on that Amalia Falls project. Dem black out would a white out by now. But we got to pin hope on the VP and de gas to shore project. Guyanese lucky we ain’t got no majority, otherwise, that would a get block too.

I happy de ting going ahead. Is plenty jabs fo Guyanese and it gon cut power cost too. Plus, watch how de place developing on de West side. Was a bad ting to close de Wales Estate and Leonora Estate too. Watch how Leonora looking bright again now with dis new mall and hospital. Now dey building a bank and a new market. A tell yu, Leonora get everyting now. Pressy got to make his home town a real town now.

So de Venezuelans start to bun bun again. Maduro trying to stir up trouble. He meking some noise to throw people off de track. He frighten Machado too. Dem name too close. People can mistake she name fu he. He in trouble.

But all dem bais and gals in Parliament holding one head and dem join hands together. Is nice we come together because all a we a One Guyana. We mustn’t worry with JanJat. Is age yu know, and de man mistaking GECOM fu de Russians dem tink dem see. Yu can’t deport what yu didn’t import. Is me fren but a feel sarry fo de guy. He got to manners himself. Pride goes before a fall. A got to humble meself too. GECOM clean up dem bad eggs and dey get a new quote of fresh paint. Yu can smell the freshness and we can’t go mud up de place again.

Yu got to hand it to de Big Guy again. De man is a brain box, no wander CARICOM following and falling all over de man. Dis MOM is a good idea. Dem do a lot of good tings for dem one year. Dem mek plenty people smile. I always wander why we never tink about doing good fo de people when we in office.

All we do is tek care of we self only. Man, we selfish but even den, we mek a loss. We is no good at business, dats why, everyting got to close dat we open. Yu see how de man mek we look stewpid when he go in Allbaistown? He know how to mek everybody happy. He spread joy like how yu spread butter on bread. De man cover end to end and don’t leave any bady out. Dis apartheid ting is sheer nancy story.

Dis Chevron deal got some teeth and tongue. But is good dem got one foot in Guyana and de other foot in Venezuela. I understand we can’t attempt any riot wid de new US Ambassador. She know we inside out. I glad de new Bridge on track. It gon mek life easy fo de West side. De PPP/C show up PNC again. A getting tired holding dis empty bowl. Life ain’t easy on dis side but we got to lie on de bed we mek. A can’t fret. We gon gaffe more next week.

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall.