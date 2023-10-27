Contempt, disrespect, disregard for traffic laws must stop

Dear Editor,

I am fortunate to have visited countries in the Caribbean, South America, North America and Europe, and I can say without fear of contradiction that I have never seen or experienced the level of contempt, disrespect and disregard for traffic laws like what I experience daily in Guyana.

You get the distinct impression that the traffic policemen are only there to direct traffic at busy intersections and take statements after accidents have occurred, assuming that there is no settlement for damages among the affected parties.

On a daily basis whilst driving you must encounter the following;

• Motorcyclists riding without helmets past stationary policemen as well as those that may be mobile (on motorcycles or in a car or pick up). They even pull up and stop at intersections controlled by a stationary traffic rank as if it is the norm.

• Drivers, especially taxis and mini buses, not wanting to stop at major roads and brazenly drive up against the traffic causing unnecessary obstruction and delays.

• Mini buses and taxis, especially, undertaking on Homestretch Avenue as if it is the norm without any care in the world.

• If there is a line formed there are drivers, especially mini buses and taxis, who believe they have the God given right to form a second and even a third lane in clear violation of the law without any care and they do so with reckless abandon.

• Recently, truck drivers can be observed not yielding at the round-about and some of them drive as though they are competing with mini buses or taxis to reach their destination.

I am absolutely sure that everyone reading this letter can relate to the abovementioned facts and are as disgusted and fed up with them the same way as I am. It is clear for everyone with common sense to conclude there could be a stronger enforcement of the law, as persons believe they could get off easily without consequences for their illegal actions. That is, as long as they are not involved in an accident.

The Commander of D Division commented in a published article on 2023-10-25 that road fatalities in his division have increased by over 300 per cent in 2023. Motorcyclists are losing their lives like nothing and in most if not all cases they were riding without helmet. Almost every single day there are accidents which occur as a consequence of carelessness and reckless driving.

The current situation is an indictment on the Guyana Police Force. Every once in a while you read of these “dibby dibby” exercises where x amount of vehicles were caught with “this” or “that” and then you hear nothing else meanwhile its back to normal and I dare say even worse. There has to be a solution to this confounded nonsense. Order on our roads must be restored.

The following needs to be done and done with alacrity:

1. The cameras that are installed all over the place need to be used to capture instances of recklessness which should result in the law breakers being summoned to court and dealt with according to the law without exception.

2. Implement mechanisms where recorded infractions by private citizens on their dash cam or cell phones can be used as evidence to prosecute these lawless drivers. In this way, they will know that their disgusting actions can be recorded and they will face prosecution.

3. In cases where there are repeat offenders, the state should benefit from the delinquents actions by sentencing them to do community work, primarily cleaning drains as well as the streets.

4. Any police officer where there is evidence to show impropriety on their part should suffer similar fate as well as having their services termination.

This situation needs to be addressed urgently and the Guyana Police Force needs to arrest this decline and restore respectability and relevance with urgency.

The current Commissioner should seek to ensure that his legacy is not one where lawlessness abounds beyond comprehension but one where respect for Law and Order was restored during his tenure.

The Guyanese public deserves better.

Yours truly

Eric Whaul