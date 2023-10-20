Rajmattie Sukar’s inspiring story: Overcoming Breast Cancer against all odds

IN a heartwarming tale of determination and resilience, Rajmattie Sukar, a 50-year-old mother of three and grandmother of nine, shared her inspirational journey of triumphing over Breast Cancer. Her story serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with this insidious disease.

Rajmattie Sukar’s encounter with Breast Cancer was serendipitous. It was during a routine medical check-up that she discovered the unwelcomed presence of the disease.

The news came as a shock, leaving her both surprised and fearful, as she grappled with a host of pre-existing health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and high cholesterol.

Last year, in February, Sukar received her Breast Cancer diagnosis after a mammogram and ultrasound unveiled a mass in her right breast. In the face of this daunting revelation, she acted swiftly, heeding her doctor’s advice to undergo a biopsy to remove the affected tissues.

The surgical procedure took place at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), under the expert guidance of Dr. Martinez, Ms. Khan, and their dedicated medical team.

The operation proved to be successful, saving Sukar’s breast while removing the surrounding tissues.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for retaining this vital part of her body.

“I had no idea I had Breast Cancer; at no point did I experience any pain. So when I was told I had it, I was shocked and couldn’t believe it,” she recounted.

Sukar’s unwavering commitment to her treatment plan, combined with early detection and intervention, rendered her cancer-free merely three months post-surgery.

Her regular visits to the cancer clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) continued until she no longer required medication.

While the battle against cancer was one that Sukar won, she remains cautious about its potential return. However, her optimism shines brightly as she envisions a cancer-free future.

Following the surgery, Sukar endured a great deal of pain, but her indomitable spirit carried her through. Although radiation therapy was advised by her doctors, her financial constraints prevented her from pursuing this crucial treatment, as it was only available at private hospitals. As an unemployed housewife, managing her health conditions became an ongoing challenge.

She now attends clinics at both WDRH and GPHC regularly to monitor her health and ensure cancer does not resurface.

Sukar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals at WDRH, particularly Dr. Martinez and Ms. Khan, for their unwavering support throughout her cancer journey.

In a heartwarming twist, Sukar’s younger sister is also a Breast Cancer survivor, emphasising the significance of early detection and timely treatment.

Understanding Breast Cancer



Breast cancer is a relentless disease in which cells in the breast multiply uncontrollably. This unregulated growth typically originates in the ducts or lobules of the glandular breast tissues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide, affecting 1 in 8 women. In 2020 alone, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, resulting in 685,000 deaths.

In the Guyana and the Caribbean region, Breast Cancer stands as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. This underscores the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and accessible healthcare services to combat this formidable adversary.

Rajmattie Sukar’s remarkable journey reminds us of the importance of resilience, early intervention, and the unwavering support of dedicated healthcare professionals in the fight against Breast Cancer. Her story offers hope and encouragement to all those affected by this devastating disease, reaffirming that, with courage and determination, one can overcome even the most challenging of circumstances.