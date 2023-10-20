PM Trudeau reassures Guyana of Canada’s support for its sovereignty, territorial integrity

CANADA’S Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has affirmed its continued support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This is according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali who, on Thursday held bilateral discussions with the Canadian Prime Minister during the recently held Canada-CARICOM summit which took place in Ottawa, Canada.

In a post via social media, Dr Ali highlighted that during these bilateral engagements, Trudeau reassured of Canada’s support for Guyana’s territorial integrity.

This comes just following the release of a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which stated that Guyana remains “on guard” due increased military activities by Venezuelan troops in close proximities to Guyana’s borders.

The note came as reports surfaced on social media about the mobilisation of increased personnel and increased military exercises close to the border.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said: “The Government wishes to advise that every piece of information is taken seriously and is being examined in detail. The Guyana Defence Force has also been reviewing these reports.”

It was noted that the Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd had requested an explanation from the Venezuelan Ambassador. The ambassador reportedly claimed that the mobilisation of troops was geared towards curbing illegal mining operations.

Guyana is seeking a final and binding judgement from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the 1899 arbitral award that established the location of the land boundary between then British Guiana and Venezuela remains valid.

The court earlier this year ruled that the case Guyana brought seeking the affirmation of the arbitral award was admissible which in turn meant that the ICJ would move forward with hearing the case on its merits of whether the 1899 arbitral award settling the boundaries is valid and binding.

Though the court has yet to deliver a decree on the border case, Venezuela has continued its claim over Guyana’s territory specifically the Essequibo region.