AG meets Bar Association to discuss legislative agenda

ATTORNEY GENERAL (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, on Wednesday, held a crucial meeting with a team of Executive Members from the Guyana Bar Association.

The meeting served as a platform for discussion on a range of legal issues between the government and legal experts.

The Attorney General was accompanied by an esteemed group, including Deputy Solicitor General, Ms. Deborah Kumar, Assistant Solicitor General, Ms. Shoshanna Lall, and Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Officer, Mr. Rommel St. Hill.

Leading the delegation from the Guyana Bar Association was Mr. Ronald Burch-Smith, President of the association. The team also included notable legal professionals such as Mr. Robin Stoby SC, Mr. Teni Housty, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, and Mr. Naresh Poonai, all Attorneys-at-Law.

During the meeting, the Attorney General expressed his appreciation for the engagement of the Bar Association on several crucial legal issues, including the review of bills.

He acknowledged the importance of these consultative engagements and assured the Bar Council of his readiness to meet at any mutually convenient time to discuss significant legal matters.

The Attorney General also took the opportunity to update the Bar Council on the government’s legislative agenda and provided a status report on essential projects and programmes within the legal sector. Among the updates were details on the ongoing law revision exercise and the progress made in the development of the Guyana Law Reports.

One significant outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish a Committee that will review various matters, including: Concerns raised regarding the recently enacted Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Guyana Compliance Commission Act 2023; Long-standing litigation involving the Guyana Bar Association and the Attorney General; and an examination of the Legal Practitioners Act.

The meeting, characterised by open dialogue and collaboration, underscores the commitment of the Attorney General and the Bar Association to address legal issues, review legislation, and ensure that the legal sector in Guyana continues to progress in a positive direction.

This ongoing co-operation between legal experts and government officials aims to bolster the legal framework and uphold the rule of law in the nation.