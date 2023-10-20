Guyana Energy Conference 2024: Bridging investors and projects

online registration opens

THE highly anticipated third edition of Guyana’s prestigious Energy Conference and Expo is set to take place in 2024, under the new name of Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

The Conference and Expo is the premier platform for industry experts, policymakers, stakeholders, and operators to cultivate their networks, gain insights for projects (both public and private), and engage with international investors.

The Third Annual Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is billed for the Guyana Marriott Hotel from February 19 – 22, 2024, under the theme: “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation.”

After the success of two previous events in 2022 and 2023, the secretariat saw it necessary to broaden its platform to include the focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information and communication technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo facilitates the expansion and establishment of strategic partnerships among corporations and industry professionals. Participants will engage in networking opportunities with key stakeholders, such as operators, international service companies, government agencies and government officials.

The Conference and Expo will again provide a unique platform to discuss pertinent issues about Guyana’s development and the industry’s global best practices.

It seeks to build new business relationships and strategic alliances; provide updates on projects in Guyana; give insights on critical developments; link companies to all major purchasers and develop timely and useful information to help businesses strategise.

The secretariat, in collaboration with its partners, takes great pride in extending a warm welcome to all participants, keynote speakers, policymakers, and esteemed local and international industry experts.

With a projected attendance of over 1,200 individuals, 60 speakers from both international and local backgrounds, 180 exhibitors, and 30 sponsors, the upcoming event in 2024 is anticipated to exceed these previous achievements.

The option to register is now open. Participants and individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities are strongly encouraged to secure their reservations in advance for the main conference, exhibition, and ancillary events.

On the website, individuals can access and fill out their corresponding registration forms.

Registration for the four-day event caters for in-person (international, CARICOM and local delegates), but also provides a platform for delegates attending virtually. Registration closes on February 10, 2024.

Exhibitions are hosted simultaneously with the main conference and various packages for exhibitors are available.

“For more details on the agenda and news about the conference, please visit: www.guyanaenergy.gy or download our app (Guyana Energy) to support the powering of Guyana’s future. You can also follow our social media pages for regular updates. Book your booth or your seat to the conference and benefit from other promotional opportunities TODAY!” the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo noted in a press release.