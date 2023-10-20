Belt and Road Initiative transforms participating countries – Minister Indar

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar on Wednesday commended China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a means of transforming nations that participate in the decade’s long brainchild of President Xi Jinping.

The minister was at the time addressing the High Level Forum of Connectivity of the Third Belt and Road Forum of Infrastructure Cooperation that is underway in Beijing, China.

“Promoting infrastructure connectivity among [BRI] partner countries is not just about building roads and bridges; it’s about building bridges of understanding, cooperation, and shared prosperity,” Minister Indar stated.

Speaking to a global audience that included several ministers of public works, infrastructure, aviation, logistics and transport, Minister Indar underscored that the BRI has far reaching benefits that foster economic activity, reduce transportation costs, alleviate poverty and foster cultural exchange.

Importantly, Minister Indar said while the initiative is being pursued, it must be approached sustainably.

“Environmental considerations, social impacts and debt sustainability must be carefully managed to ensure benefits of connectivity do not come at the expense of the planet,” the minister added.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Indar told the press that uptick in Guyana’s infrastructure portfolio following oil and gas production makes the BRI even more important as it provides access to technology and financing.

The Presidents of China, Russia, Argentina and Prime Minister of Egypt, among others, delivered remarks at the opening session and breakout sessions of the event. Attendees also heard presentations from the UN Secretary General and President of ICAO.