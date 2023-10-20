A hero in healthcare: Dr. Latoya Gooding’s dedication to fighting cancer

DR. Latoya Gooding, a dedicated Medical Oncologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Oncology Department, recently offered a unique perspective on the daily challenges and triumphs faced by oncologists.

Her journey into the world of oncology began in 2015, with a deeply personal and poignant motivation.

During her medical school years, Dr. Gooding experienced a profound loss that ignited her passion for oncology.

Her beloved grandfather succumbed to Prostate Cancer after two years of attending clinics without receiving any treatment.

This heartbreaking experience became the driving force behind her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients.

“I wanted to make a difference to ensure that all patients diagnosed with cancer receive some form of treatment,” Dr. Gooding passionately expressed.

In 2015, as she chose her medical specialty, Dr. Gooding boldly opted for oncology. However, she encountered a significant hurdle – the absence of an Oncology department in Georgetown.

Undeterred, she clung to her dream and, alongside another doctor and a small team, initiated the establishment of the oncology department at the Georgetown Hospital. Today, this department boasts a full team of dedicated doctors, a testament to Dr. Gooding’s relentless pursuit of her passion.

Dr. Gooding acknowledged the emotional challenges faced by oncologists, particularly the heart-wrenching experience of losing patients, especially those in advanced stages of cancer.

“One of the biggest challenges for any doctor is losing their patient. When you have a stage four patient and there’s nothing more you can do, or you can just say ‘oh, we’ll do palliative care,’ knowing that the end is almost there. I think that is one of the biggest challenges, and that can affect our mental health as oncologists in Guyana and around the world,” she shared.

However, Dr. Gooding also highlighted the immense rewards in her profession, including the joy of informing a patient that they are cancer-free or have successfully battled the disease.

She recounted a particularly inspiring moment when a 26-year-old woman, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, made a remarkable recovery within a week. Witnessing such outcomes serves as powerful motivation for her continued work in the field.

Dr. Gooding extended a vital message to women, urging those experiencing signs of breast cancer to seek early screening at the oncology department. Women under 40 can undergo ultrasound screenings, while those over 40 should consider mammograms.

“All these treatments are available right here at the Georgetown Hospital. But the best advice I’d give you is, early detection saves lives,” Dr. Gooding emphasized.

Breast cancer manifests in various forms, with warning signs that include new lumps in the breast or underarm, skin irritation or dimpling, nipple changes such as redness, flakiness, or pain, nipple discharge other than breast milk, and changes in breast size.

Cancer’s pervasive nature serves as a stark reminder of the importance of early detection, vigilance, and the tireless dedication of professionals like Dr. Latoya Gooding in the ongoing battle for good health and wellness.

In the intricate landscape of healthcare, oncologists like Dr. Gooding stand as beacons of hope and perseverance, ensuring that cancer patients receive the care and attention they need in their fight against this formidable adversary.