ERC launches regional outreach initiative

IN an effort to foster better understanding and engagement with stakeholders, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) of Guyana has embarked on a Regional Outreach initiative, conducting meetings and open discussions across the country.

The initiative began on Thursday, October 12, in Linden, Region 10, with engagements with Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and Municipalities.

During these meetings, commissioners and Secretariat staff of the ERC held constructive dialogues with the Regional Chairman, Councillors, and the Mayor, along with their respective teams.

According to the ERC, its team was warmly welcomed, and the stakeholders discussed various areas of concern.

An open Town Hall meeting was also held at the Watooka Lodge, where residents actively participated, expressing their satisfaction with the Commission’s visit and sharing their feedback and suggestions.

Similar meetings took place with the RDC of Region Two and the Anna Regina Municipality on Saturday, October 14, accompanied by an open community meeting at the Cotton Field Secondary School. Once again, the Commission received a warm reception, and discussions focused on potential areas of collaboration.

The ERC has planned to conduct outreaches in all regions of the country as part of this initiative.

Since its reconstitution, the Commission has undertaken a range of initiatives, including signing the Code of Conduct for Local Government Elections 2023, fielding the largest team of observers for the LGE 2023, and participating in the United Nations (UN) during the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent.

The ERC has also engaged with all Constitutional Constituency stakeholder organisations and conducted back-to-school campaigns to educate students on the role and functions of the ERC.

Additionally, they have established an ERC public library space on their compound and revitalized the Investigative Unit and Media Monitoring Unit, among other efforts.