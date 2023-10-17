President Ali attends inaugural Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali embarked on a journey to Ottawa, Canada, on Monday morning, to convene with fellow CARICOM leaders for the inaugural Canada-CARICOM Summit.

The Summit, which is being held under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Canada and the Region.

President Ali will join other regional leaders to advance shared priorities in several areas, including building inclusive and sustainable economies and increasing trade and investment. Leaders are also expected to discuss climate change and its impact in the Caribbean.

His Excellency is joined by the Minister of Public Service, the Honourable Sonia Parag.

Prime Minister Trudeau will co-chair the Summit, which will run from October 17 to 19, 2023, alongside the current Chair of CARICOM, the Prime Minister of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit.