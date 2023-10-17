Illegal connections result in Bourda stalls’ fire

Fire Service issues warning, urges electrical safety



THE Guyana Fire Service sprang into action, after receiving an urgent call about a fierce blaze erupting at the junction of Bourda and Charlotte Streets in Georgetown Monday morning. The incident, fuelled by illegal electrical connections and substandard wiring, inflicted substantial damage to nearby structures and stalls.

Several fire tenders, including #89, #105, and #16, promptly raced to the scene, deploying crews from Central, Alberttown, and Campbellville fire stations.

The fire’s epicentre was a wooden stall owned by Norlana Brown, primarily used as a cosmetology shop. Tragically, the stall and its entire inventory were reduced to ashes.

The destructive flames didn’t stop there. The neighbouring stall, #13A, owned by Vanessa Peters and also operating as a cosmetology shop, bore the brunt of the radiated heat, causing severe damage to its southern external wall and annihilating 3.5 meters of PVC ceiling.

Samantha’s Shoe Box and Clothing Store, located at stall #2 and owned by Samantha Glasgow, was not spared either. Radiated heat left its northern external wall in shambles, obliterating a solar panel, a CCTV circuit camera, and an AC unit.

The investigation by the Guyana Fire Service pointed towards the illegal use of electrical connections through defective wiring as the catalyst for the catastrophic fire.

The illicit connections became overburdened and overheated, eventually resulting in arcing and sparking, which provided the initial spark for the inferno.

Efforts to quell the fire were led by one jet working from water tender #89’s tank supply, bolstered by a water relay system from water carrier #16.

Although the fire was eventually brought under control, the incident serves as a dire reminder of the perils associated with illegal electrical hookups.

The Guyana Fire Service reiterates its stern warning against the use of illegal connections for electricity.

Illegal electricity connections represent illicit attempts to tap into electrical installations in an effort to reduce or evade payment for consumed energy. Such actions not only endanger those working on the installations but also pose a significant risk to the entire community.

Illegal connections increase the likelihood of fires and electrical overloads, which can wreak havoc on households and businesses alike. Electrical overloads occur when excessive current flows through an electric circuit, causing wires to overheat and potentially ignite.

The danger of slack connections, both internal and external, further compounds the risks. These connections, when not mechanically sound, can result in electrical arcing, a phenomenon known to trigger fires.

Residents are strongly urged to refrain from resorting to illegal electricity connections and to instead prioritise electrical safety.

The Guyana Fire Service advises vigilance and encourages individuals to equip their homes and businesses with fire alarms, fire extinguishers, and smoke detectors to mitigate the potential risks associated with electrical mishaps.