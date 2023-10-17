‘Buggaz’ remanded for murder

DILLON Frank called ‘Buggaz’ was, on Monday, remanded to prison for the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Mark Hilliman, during an altercation earlier this month.

Frank of South Sophia appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence, which alleged that, on October 7, 2023, at Longden and Croal Streets, Georgetown, he murdered Mark Hilliman.

Frank was remanded to prison until November 21, 2023.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Hilliman, a labourer of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was killed around 22:00 hours on the date in question.

The police had reported on that date, about 21:35 hours, the victim’s reputed 28-year-old wife, who is employed at the KFC outlet on Water Street, was on duty when Frank, who is not known to her, went into the KFC outlet and was interfering with her.

“During the said time, the victim (Hilliman) went into the KFC outlet to visit his reputed wife, and, after he observed what was happening, he told the suspect to desist from interfering with his wife,” the police said in a release.

According to the police, a heated argument ensued between the men who both armed themselves with knifes and left the KFC outlet

The duo headed East between Longden and Croal Streets, and Frank allegedly stabbed Hilliman to the left of his chest.

The victim walked a short distance and fell while Frank made good his escape on foot in a southern direction.

The victim was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras in the area, which led to Frank’s arrest. He reportedly cut off his ‘locs’ in an attempt to alter his appearance.