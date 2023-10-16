Successful farmers’ market held at Anna Regina

HUNDREDS of consumers, farmers and other stakeholders on Sunday flocked Damon Square at Anna Regina in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) to purchase fresh vegetables, fruits and packaged products at the farmers’ market.

Consumers turned up their numbers as early as 05:00 hours to get their fresh products at a significantly reduced cost. The commodities that were on sale included chicken, shrimp, eggs, mutton, beef, rice, fruits and vegetables.

Agro-processors, who were also present, used the opportunity to increase their sales early in the morning.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), and saw long lines where chicken and eggs were being sold.

Ramanand Nateram, owner of the Original Juice Centre, said that as soon as he displayed his products on the tables, consumers rushed over to make purchases.

“My products, which included achar, wine and fresh fruit juices, were sold out. This was a good initiative, and I think that this should be held more regularly, since it allows agro-processors to showcase their products,” Nateram said.

Rumeza Ali, from the Pomeroon Women Association, said that their products were selling quickly. Ali said that there were 34 bottles of products, including coconut oil and soaps, on sale, and within half an hour everything was sold.

Ali suggested that it would be an exceptional move for the market day to be hosted regularly.

Beaming with pride, Joseph Williams, a farmer who came from the Pomeroon River, said that he brought fruits, and all were sold out within a short space of time.

“I just bought three baskets of bananas, and as soon as I put them out and sold them cheap, everyone rushed to my table. It was very encouraging,” he said.

Farmers from various farmers’ groups along the Essequibo Coast were present with their produce.

The extension manager of Guyana Livestock & Development Authority (GLDA) and the activity coordinator for the Ministry of Agriculture, Basudeo Dwarka said that 70 vendors were present at the farmers’ market.

According to Dwarka, the market day was held to provide consumers with a cheaper price for fresh and processed products.

“The market day has all agro-processing products, cash crops, meat, rice and a whole range. All 70 booths are filled currently. Swamp fish, assorted fish, plants from the nursery, and ducklings are also on sale,” Dwarka said.

Meanwhile, Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva also visited the booths and used the opportunity to interact with the vendors.

De Silva said that she was impressed with the turnout from both vendors and consumers. She congratulated all the agro-processors and farmers for supporting the activity.

The Guyana School of Agriculture, Morning Glory Inc. and Luke’s Manufacturing were among some of the agro-processors that were presented at the event.