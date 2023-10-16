News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Region One police ranks participate in gender-based violence workshop
The police ranks who participated in the Gender-Based Violence Workshop and the facilitators (GPF photo)
The police ranks who participated in the Gender-Based Violence Workshop and the facilitators (GPF photo)

A GENDER-Based Violence (GBV) workshop was held on Saturday at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Boardroom at Mabaruma, in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The workshop was conducted by members of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), namely, Wennyess De Florimonte, Nicola Duncan, and Kobe Smith.
According to a Guyana Police Force press release, the topics discussed were: Understanding the use of a Rape Kit, Understanding HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, Building skills to respond to GBV case, Understanding Sexual Assault, Procedure for handling survivors, Guiding principles for handling cases of GBV, Interviewing cases of GBV, Giving options to survivors, Duties of the police officer in the Domestic violence Act and The cycle of Domestic Violence.

Sergeant Campbell, Corporal Walker, Woman Corporal Christopher, Constable Adam, Detective Constable Mickle, Detective Constable Harper, Constable Fredricks, Constable Peters, Constable Sampson, Constable Stoby, Constable Dematabadal and 12 CPG members from the Mabaruma station district were part of the workshop.

There was an interactive session during which several questions were asked, and appropriate answers were given, the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.