Region One police ranks participate in gender-based violence workshop

A GENDER-Based Violence (GBV) workshop was held on Saturday at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Boardroom at Mabaruma, in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The workshop was conducted by members of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), namely, Wennyess De Florimonte, Nicola Duncan, and Kobe Smith.

According to a Guyana Police Force press release, the topics discussed were: Understanding the use of a Rape Kit, Understanding HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, Building skills to respond to GBV case, Understanding Sexual Assault, Procedure for handling survivors, Guiding principles for handling cases of GBV, Interviewing cases of GBV, Giving options to survivors, Duties of the police officer in the Domestic violence Act and The cycle of Domestic Violence.

Sergeant Campbell, Corporal Walker, Woman Corporal Christopher, Constable Adam, Detective Constable Mickle, Detective Constable Harper, Constable Fredricks, Constable Peters, Constable Sampson, Constable Stoby, Constable Dematabadal and 12 CPG members from the Mabaruma station district were part of the workshop.

There was an interactive session during which several questions were asked, and appropriate answers were given, the release added.