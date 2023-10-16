Baracara to get solar freezer, aquaculture farms to boost fishing industry -President Ali announces

–reveals plans for recreational facility, household solar units to support community advancement

IN an effort to support farmers and expand the fishing sector in Baracara, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has disclosed the government’s plans to invest in a solar freezer and establish aquaculture farms in the Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) community.

President Ali visited the small agriculture community located on the Canje River on Sunday, and during an engagement with residents, he explained that these investments will advance the way fish farming is done in the area.

Fishing in Baracara, according to residents, is done on a seasonal basis.

“I believe that we should invest in at least one large solar freezer, so that when you have excessive production of fish, we can store it,” President Ali.

“We want the young people to also be innovative; we want to open up natural areas in which we can have aquaculture, so we can increase the production and not have seasonal catch,” the president added.

Baracara is known for its freshwater fish, many of which are consumed locally, and sold at markets in the main town of the region.

Other farming support to introduce the production of beans and advance the livestock sector will also be provided to farmers there.

Sharing plans to enhance the community’s landscape, President Ali also unveiled plans to develop a recreational facility to promote wellness.

“Seeing these children and the young people here, recreation and health wellness is an important part of community life, and one of the things that we are pursuing across the country is ensuring that we create opportunities for health and wellness,” President Ali said.

This, he noted, is a part of a wider initiative undertaken by the government to transform the landscape of many communities.

“Green beautiful spaces for our children, our young people, and women. Spaces that are safe; spaces that are family-oriented, spaces that bring out the joy of community and celebrate the joy of a community,” he told the residents.

The relevant agencies, he said, will soon commence work on the facility.

“We are going to work with the infrastructure, the tractor, the plough that we are going to bring in, and some additional resources on developing that playground into a proper facility in which our children would enjoy in a very comfortable way,” he added.

To further support the community, the government will also provide 150 solar units to residents.

This is the president’s second visit to the riverine community.

Residents previously raised concerns about the need for proper drainage and irrigation as well as the need for a damn to access farmlands aback of the community.

Following that visit last year, the dam was constructed, and according to the Community Development Council (CDC) Marshall Thompson, the community collectively has been able to earn $10 million from it.

Thompson, while delivering remarks on Sunday, thanked the government for the support given to develop the community.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who also attended the community engagement, revealed that Baracara has seen an increase in its local food production.

“Baracara is an area I know growing up in Region Six was one of the most productive areas in Region Six and when we came in April, we said we will go about working with the farmers to make this area once again productive and we are on the verge of reaching there.”

He added: “We have seen an increase in production of crops that we have been producing and that is testimony to the government’s commitment to increasing our food supply.”

Farmers in the community were affected severely by flooding last year. The high waters caused losses for many farmers and households.