‘They have no excuse’

-President Ali blasts regional officials for slothful pace of Mara’s advancement

FOLLOWNG several complaints by residents of Mara, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), President, Dr. Irfaan Ali blasted regional officials for the slothful pace in works.

On Saturday, the President met with citizens of the community and provided an open platform for them to voice their concerns. While some folk lauded the facelift that Mara is undergoing, several residents informed Dr. Ali that they were not satisfied with the progress of road works and drainage and irrigation within the area.

Drawing attention to the $100 million expended to improve roadways in the area, Dr. Ali expressed complete dissatisfaction with the rate at which operations are being carried out.

In 2021, the Head of State committed to investing $100 million to construct six kilometres of asphaltic road in Mara. Noting that resources are being expended to ensure that citizens have a better quality of life, the President stated that it is disappointing to hear that engineers are dragging their feet on the job.

While scolding the regional engineer, President Ali firmly asserted: “I told [all of you] that we will hold people accountable in this place.”

Furthermore, with the engineer claiming that he visited the community, the President demanded a report, which he (the engineer) could not present.

“…You’re the engineer and you went to visit the area and you don’t even have a report of the visit?” Dr. Ali questioned.

Also, the President scolded other regional officials for their failure to act on these issues.

“Let me be very clear to you, I’m very disappointed with [the pace] of the road [works]…

“I’m going to change the system; what we will do [is], when we go back, we’re going to get some of the regional contractors to come in for a meeting and see a new approach to get it done because I am dissatisfied with the engineer…there is absolutely no excuse for the speed at which they’re doing the road,” the President asserted.

He added, “We are cautiously pleased with the advancement on the road but very disappointed, like the residents, in the pace at which the work is being done. We have made the resources available and it is totally outrageous, the pace at which the work is being done…”

The project began in March 2022; it was executed by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit, and saw four miles of road rehabilitation being done, stretching from Germania to Kaiwa.

Meanwhile, following a concern expressed by an elderly man on pension payments not being done in Mara, but instead in New Amsterdam, the President grew furious as to how officials are not following standard procedures.

“Let me tell you something, somebody should be fired because we have a policy: the pension must be paid in villages,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges being faced in the community, the President reminded the residents that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government is committed to enhancing the community.