Bids for over 120 community grounds to open on Monday

-President Ali announces

FOLLOWING through on the promise to enhance community grounds across Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that bids will be opened from Monday for the upgrading of over 120 grounds.

During an engagement with Port Mourant residents on Saturday, he said: “On Monday, the bids will be opened for the upgrading of 125 grounds across Region Six,” while emphasising that it is an investment of over $400 million.

Last month, Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, met with grounds committee chairpersons, the regional chairman and vice-chairman and stakeholders from the 19 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and three municipalities, at the Albion Sports Complex.

The minister explained that given the number of grounds in the region and the works identified, it would cost over $600 million, which is much more than the amount currently allocated.

As such, a decision was taken to commence works on the most critical and essential areas and tackle the works in different phases. The first phase will include fencing, landfilling, construction, and/or repairs to sanitary facilities, as well as regular ground maintenance.

Prior to the visit, the minister had visited the grounds to see firsthand the works that are needed, and to formulate a balanced approach to addressing the various issues.

Based on meetings with the local representatives, priorities were outlined for each ground.

The minister explained then that given the limited funding available in this phase, the key concern would be to ensure that fences are in place to keep animals out of the facilities so as to avoid further damage.

He added that landfilling will include ploughing and levelling, as well as some sectional raising to avoid waterlogging.

Moreover, the availability of sanitary facilities was a common issue highlighted. Such facilities will be constructed on grounds that regularly host activities for use by players and spectators, while existing sanitary facilities will be rehabilitated.

Minister Singh had noted that the investment that is being made signifies a remarkable step towards fostering recreation and providing residents with an opportunity to play sports, such as cricket and football.

He also emphasised the importance these grounds play in community, while noting their importance towards physical well-being and community cohesion.