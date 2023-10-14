News Archives
US Deputy Trade Representative visits Guyana for discussions
Deputy United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jayme White and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud
Deputy United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jayme White and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud

THE Ninth Meeting of the CARICOM-United States (US) Trade and Investment Council was held Friday at the CARICOM Headquarters, Georgetown.
Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud led the Guyana team to the meeting which addressed trade and investment issues pertaining to Food Production, Labour, Good Regulatory Practices, Trade in Services and Intellectual Property.

The US Delegation for the council is being led by Deputy United States Trade Representative Ambassador, Jayme White, along with representatives from the Office of the Trade Representative, US Department of Agriculture and US Department of State.
Foreign Secretary Persaud and Ambassador White also met and discuss Guyana-US trade and investment-related issues on the margins of the Council meeting.

Staff Reporter
