Linden-Mabura Road will boost Guyana’s economy through connectivity

says Min. Edghill

WITH the intention of fundamentally altering hinterland logistics, the government of Guyana is making rapid progress in transforming the Linden to Mabura road.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, informed the Guyana Chronicle that the Linden to Mabura road is not a stand-alone project but rather a crucial component of the PPP/C strategic plan to connect Guyanese and neighbouring countries.

According to him, “the roads are part of our strategic plan to ensure connectivity, linking the coastland with the hinterland and, more specifically, the connectivity between Guyana and Brazil, which will open up new areas of trade and economic activity in northern Brazil. It will also be a link to the deep-water harbour where we would be able to move goods in and out of northern Brazil through this route.”

Minister Edghill continued, “this road is not a stand-alone project; it is being accompanied by the construction of 45 other bridges to actual standards along the route; 13 of the bridges will be from Mabura Hill to Kurupukari and 32 from Kurupukari to Lethem.”

He also noted that the road will be linked to the highway, thus improving projects that are taking place with the Linden/Soesdyke highway and the East Bank Corridor.

In addition, the Public Works Minister mentioned that there will also be a connection with the Palmyra to Moleson Creek four-lane development, enhancements along the East Coast of Demerara, and the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River.

Apart from the linkage within the country, Minister Edghill also explained that, in the very near future, “you will eventually see us moving through Brazil, French Guiana, Suriname……. A whole corridor of connectivity is happening, and this road plays an important link in accomplishing that. And it will also play a great role in the tourism sector; people will enjoy driving with their families and visiting places that they couldn’t have access to before.”

Despite the significance of this achievement, Minister Edghill urged Guyanese to stay focused and not be swayed by opposition’s negativity.

“We are not just talking; we are delivering. The PPP/C declares, publicly, its intentions, and then we go on the ground and deliver those projects in real time before the eyes of the people,” he related.

Minister Edghill emphasised that all projects under his administration have benefitted all Guyanese, regardless of race or religion.

He also stated that “every project that the PPP/C has undertaken has greatly benefitted the people of Guyana; the people are excited about what is happening, and we have to ensure that we get economy, efficiency, and effectiveness. The opposition failed because they were unable to deliver that to the people. You will always find them criticising because that’s their only modus operandi. However, we are not bothered by that because we will continue to deliver on what we promise, and that is modernising and transforming Guyana under President Ali’s leadership, and the Ministry of Public Works has taken the lead in doing just that.”

The Minister announced that he was happy to report that their initiatives exceed what was promised in their manifesto, which he believes is causing harm to the opposition.

The entire 121.2 km Linden to Mabura Road is expected to be finished by 2025. The binder course, or “lower part of the surfacing,” has been placed on the stretch of road that starts around (7+500 km) just before Rockstone Junction, Upper Demerara-Berbice, and goes up to 3km.

The asphalt binder is both waterproof and works as a thermoplastic adhesive. Next, the wearing course will be applied ahead of the lanes and standard road markings. In May last year, the government signed a historic $US190 million ($32,501,421,713) contract with the Brazilian company Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. to commence the construction.