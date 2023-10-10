Percy Hintzen’s alternative facts

THIS is part three of my response to Percy Hintzen’s tirade against me, in which alternative facts gush down with more energy than the waters of Kaieteur Falls. The colossal question is; why would someone not living and not doing research in a country make such strong pronouncements about occurrences that never occurred?

Could it be a poor defence of his colleagues in the Mulatto/Creole class (by the way; I’m proud of my dark skin, class background and proletarian praxis)? Or could it simply be irrational lashing out at Frederick Kissoon because Kissoon has exposed with undiminished exorability who the enemies at the gate are and what those enemies want?

Let’s take a journey into the world of alternative facts as presented by an academic who says he is proud of his Creole persona. Hintzen’s quotes will be juxtaposed with my exposures. Q is for quote. E is for exposure.

Q- “Reports from Red Thread, made in the media, of threats they have been receiving.”

E- Not one organisation, media house, opposition party, anti-government outfit, women rights group or social media influencer responded to Red Thread’s (RT) cry or commented on it for one glaring reason. The comicality in RT’s exclamation was too embarrassing to touch.

RT cried out that a well-known commentator that goes by the name “Guyanese Critic” (GC) informed them that a hitman paid $10 million by Guyana’s most prominent philanthropist was going their way to harm them and attack the US Embassy. Without one ounce of commonsense in soliciting further information from GC himself, RT issued a press release about their fear.

It turned out to be comical mischief someone played against GC and the man has now sued RT. When the case is called, the onus will be on RT to prove to the court it was GC that informed them. GC is contending that RT endangered his life by publicly announcing that he was the one that informed them.

Guyanese society knew that this was a prank and stayed away from any kind of commentary. But RT had other plans. Knowing that its physiology was dying, and it needed an injection of publicity, it went public and shaped its press release to get maximum publicity by attacking the police force for lack of investigation efforts. What was the police supposed to investigate? A prank.

Q- Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has become another target of retaliation, this time by the government.”

E- Unlike Hintzen, I live in Guyana and I am yet to see government’s retaliation against the GHRA hence the title of this column. What I have seen government ministers do in relation to the GHRA are two reactions. One is to question the integrity of the GHRA in that it was silent during the five months of election rigging. And secondly, it has been a one-man unit for decades now with no biological functions, and comes to life through the journalism of anti-governmentalism of the Stabroek News.

These are not speculations but definitive conclusions about the GHRA that can withstand criticism. The GHRA two years ago replied to me to say it has a 12-person council. It has refused to name the council because there is no such council. The GHRA is a one-man band that is insanely hostile to the ruling party and plays a reactionary role in Guyanese politics. There is nothing democratic about Red Thread and GHRA.

Q- “GHRA has been actively involved against the authoritarianism and illegitimacy of the PNC government 1964-1992.”

E- The GHRA was born in 1979 and was not around in 1964. It is important to let Hintzen know that many of us were against the PNC government of that era. I was a poling agent for the PP in the 1968 elections and saw in front of me, election rigging. I and countless others who fought for free and fair election from 1968 onwards were still involved 50 years after in the struggle for the right to vote. In 2020 in the dogged fight for the right to vote, GHRA and Red Thread were missing in action. Red Thread is still to issue a press release in its name in condemnation of the worst attempts to rig an election.

Hintzen should be ashamed of himself to be defending enemies of democracy when, in the five months of election rigging, Hintzen did the decent thing and signed a petition denouncing election rigging that was sent to the US government. Despite being a member of the Mulatto/Creole class, he was driven by the decent instinct of accepting people’s right to vote. I believe when Hintzen signed that petition, he was not motivated by ethnic instincts or dislike for the PPP. He should ask GHRA and Red Thread why they did not act the way he did.