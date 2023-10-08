Woman, lying in centre of road, run over by GDF bus

—driver escapes but later caught

A WOMAN who decided to lie down in the middle of the Foulis Public Road, West Coast Berbice in the wee hours of Saturday, died, after she was run over by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) motorbus.

Dead is 38-year-old Lavie Long. The incident occurred around 01:05 hrs. The driver of the bus (DFB 1661) was identified as a 46-year-old Staff Sergeant of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara, who is attached to Base Camp Stephenson.

He has since been placed into custody at the Vigilance Police Station, assisting with the investigation.

Police Headquarters, in a statement, noted that the bus was speeding West on the southern side of the road when it ran over Long of El Dorado Vilage, West Coast Berbice. Police said the woman was lying “in the centre of the public road.”

She sustained injuries to her head and died on the spot.

Police ranks were alerted of the accident and subsequently visited the scene at about 01:40 hrs, and the body of Long was picked up and taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police ranks intercepted the driver and the vehicle at Vigilance Public Road, East Coast Demerara, where a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was detected.

The scene was photographed and CCTV footage of the accident showed when the woman walked to the middle of the road and laid down. Several vehicles stopped and swerved to avoid hitting her but no one rendered assistance.