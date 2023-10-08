‘We are building ahead of our time’

–state-of-the-art technologies to be employed to create new opportunities, President Ali says

NO longer will Guyana be falling behind when it comes to adapting to the digital age, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali is working assiduously to birth a new era filled with opportunities in each sector.

While delivering his feature address at the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce Maple Leaf Ball and Awards Presentation on Friday evening, the President enlightened the audience about the important role that digitisation plays in producing a vibrant and sustainable economy.

“So, what we’re doing for the next few years is building ahead of our time; we’re going to build Guyana…We are not going to play second-team anymore,” the President said as he went into great detail about how his administration is planning to employ state-of-the-art technologies in order to usher in a new dawn filled with opportunities.

After receiving the Visionary Leadership Award, Dr. Ali revealed plans that will set Guyana at the forefront of development. With the clear goal of having a viable and competitive future, he told the audience that digitisation is pivotal for both Government services and the private sector.

“No company can survive in a business world 2030 and beyond if we don’t understand the role of digitization, and what it means for business and transaction,” he said, adding that it is the sole responsibility of the government to drive this change.

In order to bridge the digital gap, certain steps must be taken, and according to the President, changing one’s mindset and behaviour, along with enacting legislation to support the new environment are essential to achieving this.

“Digitisation is going to be one platform through which 2030 will be built… We want to set up a country that is known for innovation, not only the production of food, but how innovative can we do it.

“But in 2030, the businesses must be supported by a strong technological platform; a platform that is driven and supported by technology that is ahead of our time, our educational services, our health services, food production,” the President related.

However, Guyana’s future is not limited to these areas alone, as Dr. Ali said that with the support of technology, this nation will be able to move into pharmaceutical production, developing our stem cell industry, and utilising robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“That is the innovative platform that will drive Guyana,” the Head-of-State firmly asserted.

Furthermore, the President urged Canadian investors to get on board, as Guyana will be advancing at an unimaginable pace.

“Every company must be looking for international partners, and that is the usefulness of these chambers; it allows that smooth connection at networking between companies here and companies in Canada,” Dr. Ali said.

The President also encouraged those persons and companies to take a look at Guyana’s blossoming eco-tourism industry, and act on the vast number of opportunities.

Speaking more on his administration’s plans to transform Guyana in the upcoming years, the Head-of- State said: “It is a country that will offer to the world the best eco-tourism product; none will be able to compete with us,” adding that infrastructure will be put in place coupled with heavy investments to train citizens in fields such as hospitality.

“We’re going to position our tourism product second to none,” the President remarked.

Moreover, he also revealed that seven new hotels are expected to be “up and running” by next year.

Some of the hotels that are expected to come on board are: Lakeside Hotel (Essequibo); Courtyard by Marriott (Timehri); Four Points Marriott (Houston); Aiden Hotel (Robb & Oronoque Streets); Pasha Global Hotel (Liliendaal); AC Hotels Marriott (Ogle); and the Sherriff Hotel (Palmyra, Berbice).

With the intention of becoming a leader in food, climate and energy security, he said that Guyana will be reaching new levels, and more so its development is already evident.

“…I assure you if each of you take a journey to the new areas at the back of Diamond and just look around, you’ll be blown away with the pace this country is changing,” the President said as he noted that no longer persons are asking where is Guyana, because the country is making a name for itself.

He also stated: “The next seven years will be dedicated to building the support mechanism, or the bouncing board that will speak to the next 50 years of Guyana’s development. The next seven years is hard work, to creating and enabling platform through which Guyana 2030 and beyond will be built.”