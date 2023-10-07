Citizens urged to conserve water as dry weather looms

GUYANA is currently in the midst of the El Niño period, resulting in warmer and drier weather conditions. Citizens are being advised to conserve water during the prolonged dry season.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali appealed to citizens on Friday, asking them to be mindful of the hot weather conditions and conserve tap water provided by Guyana Water Inc.

“What we have seen as a result of the prolonged dry season, the extremely dry season, is that a lot of persons are also going to pipe water for gardens, for farming, for agriculture. They are going to pipe water also for construction purposes.”

This, he explained, is adding stress to a system that is already suffering from depletion based on the dry weather.

“So, I wanted to ask members of communities to be careful of the consumption of water and to minimize wastage. Ensure that you turn the taps off because the period that we are going through is one that is excessively dry, the phenomenon is bringing serious stress, regionally, globally,” the president said.

The current weather condition is known as El Nino. The term refers to the warm climate pattern that affects tropical regions.

El Niño occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months. It is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with the warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

Simply explained, it is a period when the weather condition is warmer than usual.

In some regions, surface water has dried up and there is a reduction in flow from springs. Some hinterland communities are more adversely affected.

The government, however, has implemented a system to ensure that water is being supplied to these communities, from Regions One, Seven and Eight.

“The water authorities have taken the decision to do sectional delivery to residents on a scheduled basis.”

There has also been a decline in the static levels of some wells.

The government, he said, is now talking about water stress scenarios.

“We don’t have a situation now where it is detrimental to the supply and delivery but I’m just speaking to the population, engaging you, so that we can be aware of what is happening and we can take the necessary action.”

FRESHWATER

Earlier this week, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha revealed that fresh water is being conserved to assist farmers as the dry weather looms.

Mustapha stated local authorities have stored freshwater and are monitoring water use and storage levels to guarantee that there is enough water to last throughout the dry season.

“We are working together to monitor the situation. We are trying to maximise the use of water… I am hoping that with the plan we have, we will not run out of freshwater,” he said.

Cash crop farmers have begun requesting more water for their crops.

The minister maintained, however, that there is enough water being conserved.

Both cash crops and poultry farmers have been affected by the dry season.

What is a concern for the Minister, is the hoarding and price gouging of some commodities.

Increased prices were a concern for several consumers recently. Eggs were priced at $2,000 per tray in some markets; prices for some produce have also gone up.

“It’s not the cash-crop farmers increasing their prices, it is the people that are buying from the cash-crop farmers, it’s the middle men,” Mustapha explained.

He further acknowledged that while the weather will have its effect on farmers, it does not warrant the increases on the markets.

“Although you might have a little increase in the cost of vegetables and fruits, because of the weather conditions, I don’t think it’s at that level where people trying to increase so substantially.”

Persons, he said, are creating an “artificial shortage.”