Gov’t continuing work to create development opportunities for Indigenous Peoples – PM

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has said that the government will continue to work towards creating sustainable development opportunities for the Indigenous Peoples in Guyana.

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking at Amerindian Heritage celebrations at Kuru Kururu, where he noted that as part of the ‘One Guyana’ vision, government must ensure that Amerindian peoples are involved in every aspect of the country’s development and can access the opportunities available to all citizens.

“We have worked to ensure that key concerns of our Amerindian people are addressed as part of our commitment to Amerindian and hinterland development in areas of education, health, housing, infrastructure, social well-being, employment, youth development and development of the village economy,” he said.

In fostering development, he said that this includes a $2.7 billion investment in 2023 towards training in tourism, hospitality, business development plans, garment construction, ATV, small-engine repairs and provisions for the Presidential Grants to some 233 communities through the Amerindian Development Fund.

According to the Prime Minister, under his office, focus has been placed on bridging the digital divide by providing internet connectivity for more than 200 communities through the deployment of VSAT equipment along with establishing ICT hubs and training residents in ICT skills.

Further, he stated that work under the Hinterland Electrification Project continues to ensure that all hinterland households and communities have access to affordable, reliable energy and services for sustainable development and improvement in the social welfare of hinterland communities.

“We will continue to work towards realising the sustainable and prosperous lives and livelihoods of our Amerindian people and our policies and initiatives now and in the future will continue to reflect and reinforce this commitment,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

Meanwhile, he went on to say that the government wholeheartedly believes that unity which is the cornerstone of the ‘One Guyana’ vision can be strengthened by celebrating and preserving cultural heritage.

It was then that he highlighted that this vision calls for inclusivity, mutual respect and shared prosperity, even as it encourages Guyanese to celebrate differences, while recognising that we are all part of a larger whole.

He said that the crucial role that the Indigenous Peoples play in Guyana including protecting and safeguarding of our environment must be highlighted, even as the world grapples with environmental challenges.