News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Linden Masters triumph
Champions of over 55s football festival Linden Masters
Champions of over 55s football festival Linden Masters

THE Masters football fraternity, under the name Guyana Football Association of Masters (GUYFAM), held an over 55 one-day festival last Sunday at the GFC Ground, where the Linden Masters triumphed over the two other competing teams.
On a sunny Youman Nabi holiday, host team, RastafarEye Patriarchs, lost their two matches 0-1 and 0-4 to Club 45 and Linden Masters, respectively, while the Championship decider ended in a 2-all stalemate.

The 40-minute-match Festival was reduced to a triangular competition after Pele Masters failed to muster a team.
In the decisive encounter, Christopher King gave Club 45 the early opening lead with a blaster, after breaking through the defence.
The Mining Town Masters replied almost immediately through Gavin Greenidge, before Gregory Griffith hit a powerful right-booter from at the top of the box to give Linden the advantage, after 15 minutes of pulsating action.

Tournament MVP of Masters over 55s, Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd collecting his silverware from GUYFAM’s Terry Meusa

Led by former National midfielder Terrence ‘Old Head’ Lewis, who was here, there and everywhere, Club 45 launched attack after attack, before King again broke free to level the score again, just before the half.
The match, which was upped to a 60-minute affair, produced a 2nd half of near misses and solid defending at both ends, and the scoreline was not changed when the final whistle was blown. Linden, with a +4 goal difference, were crowned Champions over Club 45, who ended with a +1 goal difference.

Captain of the Linden Masters Garfield ‘Snooker’ Shepherd captured the Best Defender and MVP trophies, as well as the top goal-scorer trophy, which he jointly shared with Christopher King for their two goals apiece. ‘Old Head’ Lewis was named the Tournament’s Best Midfielder, while Linden’s Steve Retemiah was awarded the Best Goalkeeper trophy, and teammate Steve Hector won the oldest player trophy at 66 years old.

A number of individuals contributed the trophies that were contested for, including Snoops Jewellery of Linden, and Golden Smile of the Capital City. Three former hockey players also made contributions towards the staging of the festival: Ivor Thompson, Dexter Wyles, and Dr. Claude Gooding, and former Western Tiger’s Shawn Thompson.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.