St Rose’s High School: New $515M Hazel Campayne Block commissioned

THE new Sister Hazel Campayne Block, which cost $515 million, was commissioned by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday, at St Rose’s High School.

The three-story modern block is estimated to accommodate 350 to 400 students.

While giving the keynote address, Minister Manickchand said that the fact that the block is named after Sister Hazel displays the government’s gratitude to the many people who have been positively impacting the lives of Guyanese.

“Sister Hazel, this block is being named after you in recognition of what you yourself contributed. I would also like to ask the other sisters to accept this, as our thank you and our recognition of the role you would have played for decades in this country,” expressed the minister.

She also stated that the addition of another wing to another school demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for both students and teachers to dwell.

She challenged the students to take up new subjects that are a part of the recreational curriculum, as they are now being provided with more modern and adequate space to expand their knowledge.

“Even as we encourage you to excel in the main subjects, I would also like every child leaving this school to be exposed to at least one musical instrument, one foreign language and one sport,” the education minister stressed.

Meanwhile, the newly constructed wing itself contains an auditorium space, an Information Technology (IT) Laboratory, several modern classrooms, and a washroom, among other amenities.

Chairman of the Board of Governors at the St Rose’s High School, Mr. Kenrick Thomas noted that the school has now been given “a breath of new life”. He further expressed gratitude to all involved in the project, particularly the Minister and Ministry of Education for the support provided.

Acting Principal of the St Rose’s High School, Ms. Rayon Tobin stated that the new structure will incorporate many aspects of the school’s original wooden design. She noted that both the students and teachers of the institution are pleased with the school’s new block as provides a conducive learning environment.

In 2018, the initial contract for the block was awarded but due to challenges there was a grace period but the contractor failed in progressing with the work, and another contract was eventually awarded to a Chinese company.

In September 2021, a new contract was signed for the reconstruction of the very block. The contract was awarded to Shandong Degian International. The project was scheduled to last for 19 months with a defect’s liability period of one year.