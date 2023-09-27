Guyana, China’s relations create opportunities for economic growth, commerce, investment – PM Phillips says

CHINA has now positioned itself as a global powerhouse on several issues confronting the world. To that end, Guyana can draw lessons from the Southeast Asia nation, according to Prime Minister (PM) Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips.

The Prime Minister was at the time delivering remarks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to commemorate the 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, as well as the 30th Anniversary of the Chinese Medical Team to Guyana. The event was held Monday evening at Pegasus Hotel.

At the reception, Prime Minister Phillips congratulated China on its numerous achievements and remarkable journey over the last seven decades, and said that the relations between Guyana and China have created opportunities for economic growth, commerce, and investment.

He related that Guyana can draw some important lessons from China’s development trajectory, such as the importance of infrastructure investment, industrial promotion, and support for the manufacturing sector in driving economic growth and employment creation.

He also mentioned China’s recognition of the importance of human capital and education in driving economic success, as well as the establishment of economic zones, and incentives to attract foreign investment, technology, and expertise, to boost economic growth.

“The Chinese culture makes up part of the fabric of our Guyanese identity. The last 170 years of the arrival of Chinese immigrants in Guyana have paved the way for the robust ties that currently exist, and we are truly appreciative of the contributions made by our Chinese brothers and sisters to our country’s development,” he said.

The prime minister said that the cooperation programme between Guyana and China is firmly established in a number of areas, including infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and education.

“We are particularly appreciative of the assistance provided for developments in our health sector, especially during the pandemic. I want to especially recognize the invaluable contributions of the Chinese Medical personnel,” he related.

Noting the visit to China by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, he added that this has provided the impetus to advance even further the bilateral cooperation programme with a keen focus on transportation, energy, and telecommunications.

He said they also look forward to collaborating on food, energy and climate security issues that are key to global sustainable development.

Additionally, the Prime Minister said that the maintenance of sovereignty and territorial integrity is at the heart of a nation’s existence and development, relating that Guyana is on record as consistently supporting the One China policy.

Likewise, he said, Guyana hopes that it can rely on China to support its efforts to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Venezuela’s claim to two thirds of its territory.

“Guyana looks forward to expanding cooperation and partnership with China and to building on shared values and objectives, to ensure a brighter future for both of our countries,” he said.

Moreover, Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, said that the celebration marks the 45th anniversary of China’s reform and opening up.

“China has transformed from the verge of economic collapse to the world’s second largest economy, the largest industrial country and the largest trader of goods in the world,” she said.

The Ambassador noted that as a major engine for world economic growth, China will stay committed to the fundamental national policy of opening up, advancing international cooperation in more areas or higher levels and in greater depth and turning its enormous market into tremendous opportunity for the world.

She related that Guyana is a Belt Road Initiative (BRI) partner country where several infrastructure projects are under construction and the acceleration of trade and investment, people to people exchanges have been seem.

“As always China will continuously make a greater contribution to the transformation and development of Guyana,” she noted.

Ambassador Haiyan related that this year also marks the 60th anniversary of China sending medical teams abroad and the 30th anniversary of the Chinese Medical Team in Guyana.

“Of the past 30 years a total of 19 batches of medical team with 279 members have provided health service to Guyanese even during the COVID 19 pandemic. The Chinese experts have accumulatively treated about 1 million local patients and performed more than 30,000 surgeries strongly supporting the development and progress of healthcare in Guyana,” she said.

Further, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana stated that Guyana demonstrates strong leadership in the areas of climate energy and food security and noted China’s willingness to work alongside to achieve the country’s goals.

“China is willing to work with Guyana, to take his His Excellency President Ali’s visit as a new starting point to deepen mutual critical trust, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, so as to jointly promote genuine multilateralism, safeguard international fairness and justice and make new contribution to the peace and development of the world,” she said.

Several cabinet members including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, other officials and members of the diplomatic corps were also in attendance.