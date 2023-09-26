News Archives
Guyana strengthens ties with Islamic Development Bank
His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali held a bilateral meeting followed by dinner with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser at State House on Monday evening.

The IsDB head is in Guyana to discuss the bank’s involvement in the country’s development trajectory. During the engagement, President Ali highlighted his Government’s vision for Guyana 2030 and beyond.

Vice President, the Honourable Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill joined President Ali for the engagements.

