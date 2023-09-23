Young Windies face Proteas in ICC Under-19 World Cup opener

LONDON, (CMC )– West Indies will open their campaign in the men’s ICC Under-19 World Cup against South Africa, when the tournament bowls off in Sri Lanka next January.

The 2016 champions, installed in Group B, clash with the young Proteas on January 14 at the Colombo Cricket Club, on the second day of the 15th edition of the global showpiece which runs from January 13 to February 4.

World governing body, the International Cricket Council, unveiled the schedule on Friday which will see 16 teams competing across 41 matches at five venues.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is delighted to be welcoming this prestigious event back to Sri Lanka after 18 years,” said tournament director, Samantha Dodanwela.

“Sri Lanka is renowned for its passionate, cricket-loving fans, and we are looking forward to giving them the opportunity to watch some of the most promising young cricketers in the world over 23 days of competition.

“The five venues selected to host the event in January and February next year have been graced by many exceptionally talented cricketers over the years, and it will be fitting for these historic grounds to host the future stars of the game.

“With so much to look forward to, we have no doubt that the event will help showcase Sri Lanka as an ideal destination for cricket.”

West Indies take on Scotland in their second game on January 17 also at the Colombo Cricket Club, before coming up against old rivals England two days later at Nondescripts Cricket Club.

The Caribbean played host to the tournament last year when India emerged champions by beating England in the final at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

India, who will campaign in Group A, open the defence of their title against Bangladesh on January 14 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Group A also features Ireland and the United States, Group C comprises Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Group D will see Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal doing battle.

A revised format will see qualifying teams progressing from the group stages to a new Super Six stage, which features two groups of six teams clashing in order to determine the final four and ultimately, the finalists.

“The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has a long-standing history of introducing global audiences to future stars of the sport,” said ICC’s head of events, Chris Tetley.

“Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Angelo Mathews are some of the names that made their entrance onto the world stage at this event, and we are certain to see this tradition continue as the drama unfolds across the 41 tournament fixtures.

“We are thrilled to see the competition return to Sri Lanka for the first time since 2006, in what promises to be a festival of cricket with no shortage of entertainment, and we are proud to offer fans the chance to witness the action for free once more.”