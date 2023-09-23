Opposition affiliates called out for selective activism

Jagdeo says all abusers should face full brunt of law

DR. Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), accused several Opposition affiliates of being silent on domestic violence accusations against a PNC executive, highlighting the selective nature of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC-R).

During his press conference on Thursday, when asked about the domestic violence allegations lodged against Chairman of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram, Dr. Jagdeo emphasised on the sensitivity of the matter.

The PPP General Secretary declined to delve deeper into the matter, fearing that his words would be twisted and used by PNC operatives to justify such behavior.

“We’ve been very careful of how we intervene. If we had called for the resignation right at the beginning they’d say ‘he’s charged now,’ [or] we are trying to influence the outcome of the court case,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Calling out the selective mutism of certain voices, the PPP General Secretary said: “…In this country a group of people who have very limited, if any, credibility, whatsoever… the GHRA and others… I don’t see them protesting in front of his office or his home…”

Dr. Jagdeo firmly stated that the PPP is against abuse, especially towards women or children.

The PPP General Secretary said: “Because he is an opposition figure, we didn’t want to make this seem a political issue because anyone who does this sort of thing or is abusive towards women or children, particularly, they should face the full brunt of the law. That’s our position.”

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, has called for the resignation of Seeram, following another domestic violence allegation against him.

Seeram is facing charges recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the September 11 incident at his Cummings Lodge apartment.

Seeram, an executive member of the PNC-R, is currently under investigation for allegedly causing actual bodily harm to his wife during a recent altercation at their Cummings Lodge residence on the East Coast Demerara.

During a press conference on Thursday, when asked if Seeram should resign, Norton said that he understands the serious nature of the allegations and will leave him to do the “decent thing.”

“As it relates to the resignation, I think Daniel Seeram understands the nature of what has happened. It is true it is not the first time and I will leave it to him to do the decent thing,” Norton said.

However, Norton added that the issue will be discussed at the Central Executive level of the party.

He revealed that a disciplinary committee within the PNC/R was approved by the executive committee only on Wednesday, as it was not in place since his appointment as leader.

“We think he should step down. But I’m saying to you, at this stage, we have not said to him Look, you need to go,” the Opposition Leader said.

Norton related that the party “opposes vehemently any attempt to embarrass, assault or do anything to women.”

Women’s rights activists, who are known to be vocal on such matters, are yet to comment or outline their positions.

Police Commander Simon Mc Bean had told this publication on Tuesday that Seeram’s wife made a report and alleged that the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain assaulted her, causing actual bodily harm.

“There were counter allegations of assault by both parties,” the commander also stated.

Last year, Seeram was released on $20,000 bail for a charge of threatening behaviour allegedly committed against his father-in-law, Shaheed Hamid. Seeram appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that, in early March 2022, he committed the act against his 50-year-old father-in-law at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Seeram’s defence counsel, Roysdale Forde S.C., made an application for reasonable bail for his client. Considering the circumstances given, the magistrate granted the application and released Seeram on $20,000 bail.

This newspaper had previously reported that during the incident involving Seeram and his father-in-law, Seeram reportedly brandished his weapon to threaten Hamid.

Security personnel at the establishment intervened and escorted Regional Chairman Seeram out of the building.

Hamid later reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station. This newspaper was told that, on the same day Hamid issued his report, Seeram visited the Alberttown Police Station and did the same, claiming Hamid brandished a firearm at him during the altercation.

It is alleged that Seeram told the police that he went to MovieTowne to speak to his wife about an ongoing issue between them. He instead met the woman’s father, and the exchanges ensued.