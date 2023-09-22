Tallawhas and Warriors face off tonight at Providence

..Winner to battle four-time champions TKR on Sunday CPL finale

By Sean Devers

THEIR roads to the playoffs could not have been more different…defending CPL Champions Jamaica Tallawhas have trod a rough and winding road with five losses before beating the St Lucia Kings in their playoff game.

It was a similar situation last year when they rebounded to win the title and the Tallawahs Captain Brandon King, while cognisant of their up-and-down tournament, was quick to point out to his team that he is not one to focus on the past, but looks at what is ahead.

The reality is that while they have failed to win six of their preliminary games, they have entered the playoff with a clean slate and are now two matches away from back-to-back titles.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors on the other hand have travelled a smooth highway losing just once on their journey to the playoffs, including victory at Providence against a depleted TKR side without six of their senior players before losing to their arch rivals in qualifier one.

But this is nothing new for the Warriors since they have won the most matches in the 11-year history and have also been to five finals…always as the bridesmaids but never the bride.

The Warriors have been so dominant that one year they won every game and then lost the final, which they have never won.

But tonight, at Providence the battle for a place in the final should be an epic one and the toss could play a major role, taking into consideration the dew factor and that the Warriors seem more comfortable chasing.



Warriors’ Shai Hope and 21-year-old left-hander Saim Ayub are the only batters with 400 runs in this year’s edition, but have scored the bulk of the runs for team while all-rounder Keemo Paul, who is not expected to fully recover for the rest of the tournament, will be missed with the bat.

They have not found an opening partner for the consistent Ayub and tonight Kevlon Anderson, who looked accomplished in his 47 two matches ago could open with Ayub on a track that could have some ‘carry’ and offer some turn for the spinners.



Hope, one of five centurions this year is a classy batter and should bat at three, but with the repeated failures of one of their most talented batters Shimron Hetmyer and Chanderpaul Hemraj, the burden is for the burly keeper Azam Khan and all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorius to contribute with the bat.

Opening again with the expensive pacer should not be an option. The home franchise’s has a potent bowling attack and will bank on the lively Shamar Joseph, Shepherd and Pretorius (pace), while Skipper 44-year-old Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie and possible off-spinner Junior Sinclair could utilize and draw sustenance from the track.

Tallawahs will depend on Englishman Alex Hales, also with a ton in the tournament, King, Fabian Allen, Raymond Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Chris Green and Shamarh Brooks with the bat, while Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim and Green are among the leading wicket-takers.

Nicholas Gordon, Shamar Springer and Reifer are also quality bowling options, while another massive crowd is anticipated to try and urge the Warriors to their sixth final.