Opening defeat for Lady Jags in Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers
Lady Jags defender Rylee Traicoff, holding off the Benna Girls’ Kevoncia James during their W Gold Cup qualifier.
GUYANA’s Lady Jags suffered an opening-round defeat to Antigua and Barbuda in their Concacaf Road to Gold Cup 2023.
On Tuesday, the senior national women’s football team went down 1-2 at the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association Technical Centre.
Gabrielle De Suza scored a brace for the home side, netting in the 13th and 51st, while Brianne Desa scored a consolation goal for Guyana in the 62nd.
Guyana’s next match is a must-win encounter with Dominica on Sunday at Wildey Turf, Barbados, from 16:00hrs.
The other team in the Group is Suriname, who defeated Dominica 4-0 in their opening match.
The Lady Jags have their sights set on securing victory and claiming the top spot in Group A of League B as the first-place finishers from each League B group, totaling three teams, will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.
The Road To Concacaf W Gold Cup, with 34 registered senior women’s national teams, is the qualifying tournament for the highly anticipated 2024 W Gold Cup, the top-tier competition for senior footballers in the Concacaf region.

