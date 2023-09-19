US embassy partners with NGOs to offer medical services to Linden residents

donates seven air-conditioning units to paediatric section of Linden Hospital Complex

ON September 9, representatives of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organisations, Guyana Medical Relief, Guyana Cancer Society, and Food for the Poor, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden in collaboration with the Linden Hospital Complex.

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the US Embassy donated seven air-conditioning units to the pediatric section of the Linden Hospital Complex, providing a more comfortable setting for children receiving care.

Additionally, members of the US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program collaborated to bring medical assistance to over 250 residents of Linden at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Linden residents received ophthalmology care, gynaecology care, dental care, blood testing, and food donations.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Guyana and local NGO partners to increase resources, availability of care, and essential services to improve the quality of life for residents.

“This collaboration highlights the US Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships within Guyana’s health sector and to work with the Government of Guyana at all levels to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana,” the embassy said.