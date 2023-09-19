News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US embassy partners with NGOs to offer medical services to Linden residents
: US Embassy representatives present air-conditioning units to Linden Hospital Complex
: US Embassy representatives present air-conditioning units to Linden Hospital Complex

donates seven air-conditioning units to paediatric section of Linden Hospital Complex
ON September 9, representatives of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organisations, Guyana Medical Relief, Guyana Cancer Society, and Food for the Poor, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden in collaboration with the Linden Hospital Complex.
As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the US Embassy donated seven air-conditioning units to the pediatric section of the Linden Hospital Complex, providing a more comfortable setting for children receiving care.

Additionally, members of the US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program collaborated to bring medical assistance to over 250 residents of Linden at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Linden residents received ophthalmology care, gynaecology care, dental care, blood testing, and food donations.
“We are proud to partner with the Government of Guyana and local NGO partners to increase resources, availability of care, and essential services to improve the quality of life for residents.

“This collaboration highlights the US Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships within Guyana’s health sector and to work with the Government of Guyana at all levels to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana,” the embassy said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.