New Well at Wauna to be completed in one month

In approximately one month, a new well in Wauna will be finished, benefitting roughly 200 households (nearly 900 inhabitants) in the Mabaruma sub-region of Barima-Waini (Region One).

This development marks a significant step towards providing clean and accessible water to the community and is in keeping with a commitment of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the well site on Friday afternoon, where he met with the Guyana Water Inc.’s (GWI) Hinterland Services Well Driller, Mr. Joseph Mohanlall and team.

Currently, Wauna has its own distribution network. However, the community relies on the Wanaina Water Supply System for water. During the visit, Minister Croal emphasised the critical role of this well to the community, especially in the dry season.

The Minister explained, “with the increasing dry season that we expect for the rest of the year, this is very much timely for the Mabaruma sub-region […]. For the dry season the hinterland suffers the most because if you’re not getting a source from the river or the creeks then what happens is that for those who are inland a source of water becomes problematic because they depend mainly on rain water”.

He further stated that the Government has allocated $1.4 billion in 2023 for the Hinterland Water Programme, with plans to drill 40 wells across Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9.

Mr. Mohanlall elaborated on the drilling process at Wauna, highlighting that GWI is drilling an eight-inch rock well, sourcing water from within the fractures of the rocks. Drilling of the well began in August 2023. He noted that some challenges were encountered due to the rock formation and adverse weather conditions; however, the team is on track. Presently, the well has reached a depth of 32 meters and the water company aims to reach at least 50 meters.

Upon completion of the well, two CSOs will be assigned to manage the system in addition to GWI. To further strengthen water services in the sub-region, the Minister announced plans for a new sub-office for GWI, enabling the company to provide more efficient and timely services to communities.

While in the region, the Minister and the Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley, also handed over a sewing machine to an elderly resident of Mabaruma, Ms. Genevieve Senanan. The machine will be used to support Ms. Senanan’s livelihood.