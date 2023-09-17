Economic opportunities attract overseas Guyanese

–President Ali says

FROM dark clouds covering Guyana to bright and sunny horizons, President Dr. Irfaan Ali says that Guyanese abroad are returning home to bask in the array of new opportunities that are being rolled out by his government.

Dr. Ali, during an address to the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States Protocolary Meeting in Washington, D.C., last Friday, emphasised that Guyana’s economic transformation was phenomenal, given that the country was previously among the three poorest nations.

The President said that, owing to the remarkable growth, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government has a responsibility to ensure that all Guyanese feel the benefits of the oil and gas industry.

He stated that that target was being achieved by his administration through the formation of a number of programmes aimed at bettering the lives of the vulnerable, and the enhancement of the education and health sectors.

Reflecting on the dark times that shadowed every corner of Guyana, President Ali said that the economic challenges forced a number of Guyanese to seek refuge in other countries, especially in the United States and Canada.

Fast forward to better prospects and more opportunities, Dr. Ali said we are witnessing a reverse in the situation as Guyanese are returning home.

“Guyanese are now returning home to take advantage of the economic and social development that is being pursued vigorously,” the Head of State remarked.

With the massive economic boom taking place in Guyana’s oil and non-oil sectors, the nation’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by an estimated 59.5 per cent, in the first half of 2023 while the non-oil economy grew by 12.3 per cent.

During a press conference, the President said: “We are not a country pursuing a future of oil and gas. We are a country pursuing a balanced, holistic [and] diversified portfolio that will see sustainability and resilience of our economy, our country and our people.”

Sectors that were left to decay under the previous coalition government have been revived and reignited, according to the President, and are contributing largely to the expansion of Guyana’s economy.

At a Guyana/Canada Diaspora event held at La Primavera Banquet Hall in Ontario, Canada recently, the Head of State, who was on a three-day visit there, reiterated his vision for ‘One Guyana’ as he talked up the country’s booming economy.

“Under the umbrella of ‘One Guyana’, we as a people, see, feel and experience prosperity together! It will, and must be achieved!

“There is no stumbling block; there is no barrier, there are no challenges that I am afraid to confront, remove or dismantle to ensure that we as a people unify ourselves under the umbrella of ‘One Guyana’ for the development of Guyana,” the Head of State said.