News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t anticipates publishing of draft National Gas Strategy in coming weeks
news-default

–Dr. Jagdeo
WITH the aim of exploring new avenues to monetise Guyana’s gas assets, the Vice President and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, announced that the draft of the National Gas Strategy (NGS) is expected to be available in the upcoming weeks.
During a press conference last Thursday, he said, “…We’ve made it clear we want to monetise the gas assets, we’ve said this to Exxon, we are working on a gas strategy,” adding: “I’m hopeful that within two weeks or so we should be able to put the first draft out for consultations and that strategy will outline basically our approach to the industry.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Jagdeo, said that the NGS will be one of several areas where the government is collaborating with the Government of India, as bilateral agreements on the development of Guyana’s remaining offshore resources continue to be considered.
“We’re going to get some of the consultants from India and other places to work with us on having a National Gas Strategy, which will determine what we do with the gas that has been found offshore so far. It then deals with the potential areas for bilateral co-operation in an exploration and developing of our natural resources,” the Vice President explained.

Along with the discovery of over 11 billion barrels of oil offshore, Guyana has a substantial amount of associated natural gas. Though some amount of the gas is being reinjected into the wells, there is a considerable amount that could be utilised for other purposes.
According to the Vice President, a lot of interest has been expressed as to how the gas could be utilised.
“Would it be fertiliser; buy, sell, plant, etc. … So, we are moving ahead faster on that bit,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Though ExxonMobil had argued at the beginning that they need all of the associated gas pumped back into the wells to keep the quality of the wells up, the Vice President shared that the government also has a different view on this matter.
“So that is why the gas utilisation plan has to be done and we are working on our gas strategy and the discussions have to take place about how we monetise the gas here….” Dr. Jagdeo said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trina Williams

More from this author

Trina Williams
Trina Williams
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.