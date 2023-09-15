Persons who fought for democracy to be honoured on October 5

REFLECTING on the 2020 electoral period when Guyana’s democracy was threatened, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has said that the efforts of those persons who helped to ensure that a great injustice was averted will not go unnoticed.

Dr. Ali, during a press conference last Saturday, said those persons would be honoured for their courage and bravery.

“The Democracy Award will be announced and unveiled in Guyana on October 5. The awards would have come, should have come, earlier this year but we are currently in the production of those awards,” the Head of State said.

Guyanese, after casting their votes on March 2, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

Guyana’s image was severely affected because of what preceded the announcement of those results, but strategic, prudent and committed efforts by the PPP/C government have resulted in the restoration and enhancement of the country’s global image.

“…We sought to redefine the narrative about Guyana, as at that point, our credentials, our democratic credentials, our credentials in relation to the rule of law were completely lost, because of a group of persons who took it upon themselves, at the expense of all of Guyana, to rubbish democracy, the will of the people, and the rule of law,” Dr. Ali said.

Owing to the actions of the coalition, the Head of State said for them to pretend to now be advocates of democracy is “open banditry.”

He further related: “But what defies logic, again, is it’s just like the sugar workers. Can you imagine the APNU+AFC wanting to lecture you on free and fair elections? Imagine the architects of rigging and the custodians of the new numbering system and new mathematical analyses wanting to teach the forces of democracy about democracy. If this is not open banditry, what is it?

“… Our [PPP] credentials and democracy cannot be questioned because we have always been on the right side of democracy, and I owe it to have the custodians of democracy and those who fought for democracy have the award,” Dr. Ali firmly remarked.

He then referenced the Freedom of the World Report and urged persons to look at the strides Guyana is making in terms of its democratic credentials.

“If you look at the Freedom of the World Report, you will see the strides that we’re making in terms of our democratic credentials, and you would also see how impactful rigged elections, an attempt to rig and derail elections and democracy is on the credentials of a country and we, since 2020, are fighting to overcome that stigma that was placed on Guyana,” the Head of State said.

Dr. Ali maintained that as a result of not only his government’s efforts, but also that of the custodians of democracy, Guyana is seeing a new culture emerging.

“Our development in Guyana and the development path we are pursuing is not ideological. Let me be very clear, it is not ideological, but it is structural, pragmatic, and in service to the people. And we’re able to achieve this transformation and development because of the hard work of the people of our country, and I want to celebrate them for working tirelessly in the ongoing transformation,” the Head of State said.