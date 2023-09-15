News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GRA should have final say at technical level on cost-oil audit
news-default

Dr. Jagdeo maintains
PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, pledged his full support for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)’s position on the matter of the findings from the cost-oil claims made by ExxonMobil.
The claims were highlighted by British firm IHS Markit in its audit of pre-contract costs.
According to Dr, Jagdeo during a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House: “So, I thought that GRA was dealing with this matter totally…GRA should deal with the issue of audit, they should have a final say at the technical level.”
Addressing how the Ministry of Natural Resources should have stood in unison with GRA’s call to close the audit, Dr. Jagdeo firmly maintained: “I made it clear that I’m accepting the GRA’s position.”
In an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, echoed the sentiments of Dr. Jagdeo.
He said that staff of the Petroleum Unit within the ministry decided to act on their account, without his knowledge.
“My position is in sync with the Vice-President and I strongly support the positon that GRA should be dealing with all audits of oil company expenses. Unfortunately, staff from the Petroleum Unit without authorization or without my knowledge entered into discussion with Exxon on the audits which was not supposed to happen in the first place,” he firmly remarked.
He added: “This matter has, however, been rectified/corrected and GRA is the body responsible for auditing.”
In November, 2019, the Government of Guyana entered into a contractual arrangement with IHS Markit (IHSM) for the provision of consultancy services to execute the country’s inaugural Cost Recovery Audit.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.