Next seven years crucial for Guyana’s future prosperity

President Ali says, emphasises importance of ‘building-block years’ for economy

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali said the next seven years are vital to achieving the goal of building and securing the foundation for Guyana’s future bliss under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government.

The Inter-American Dialogue in Washington DC hosted a discussion on Wednesday in which the President made these remarks.

“The next seven years will be the most crucial years. It is what we call the building-block years, to ensure that the economy that Guyana will have in 2030 and beyond [will be] futuristic, ahead of time, resilient, sustainable, highly functional and competitive,” the President firmly remarked.

As the country continues to undergo massive development, President Ali stated that there are still more plans on the cards to ensure that Guyana is on the map and in the ballpark with global leaders.

He said that the evident advancements are being done under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella and encompasses community and national unity, with the rule of law as one its core elements.

While explaining that the ‘One Guyana’ approach is pivotal in achieving a robust economy, Dr Ali said: “The One Guyana concept is about equity, social justice. It is about building prosperity at the community level, at the family level and then taking that prosperity all the way up….” adding that this unique approach is cementing Guyana’s place in the world.

In addition, he shed light on some of the accomplishments made during his leadership and how they will ensure the future of Guyana.

Dr. Ali stated: “Not only are we going to be a major oil producer, but soon we will have our national gas strategy…” adding that the cost of energy will be slashed by 50 per cent before 2025.

The Head of State remarked that this measure will aid in ensuring Guyana’s competiveness and bring more manufacturing and industrial opportunities to Guyana.

Moreover, he highlighted that the country is headed in a technological direction and with the massive investments being made by his administration; Guyana is set on making health and education “export earning potentials.”

“We are going to position Guyana to be the leading market for eco-tourism,” the President revealed, while explaining that many partnerships are being formed in order to make this a reality.

Adding to him, the country’s rapid development transcends boundaries as much is being done to modernise the nation’s defence force.

“… A lot of investment is going there too, because we have to ensure we have a secure environment,” he related.



BRIGHTER PROSPECTS

Amidst the massive economic boom taking place in Guyana’s oil and non-oil sectors, the nation’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by an estimated 59.5 per cent, in the first half of 2023, while the non-oil economy grew by 12.3 per cent.

The President said: “We are not a country pursuing a future of oil and gas. We are a country pursuing a balanced, holistic [and] diversified portfolio that will see sustainability and resilience of our economy, our country and our people,” adding that this positive trajectory is a result of the enormous injections being pumped into the non-oil economy.

Sectors that were left to decay under the previous coalition government have been revived and reignited, according to the President, and are contributing largely to the expansion of Guyana’s economy.

Expounding on the significant growth in the traditional sectors, Dr. Ali gave recognition to agriculture’s continuous blossoming.

He said that agriculture, forestry and fishing expanded by 7.6 per cent in the first half of 2023.

Notwithstanding the hurdles left by the previous coalition government, Dr. Ali said that his government transformed the agricultural sector that was previously seen as a burden to farmers.

Moreover, while reaffirming his government’s commitment to restoring the once revered sugar industry and reintegrating it back into the local economy, the President stated that when compared to the first half of 2022, the sugar industry grew by 30.1 per cent.

Reflecting on a time of despair that saw the closure of a number of sugar estates and the termination of thousands of workers, he went on to remark that despite masquerading and putting on a mask of concern, those persons who neglected the sugar industry will not be forgotten.