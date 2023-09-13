President Ali on a three-day visit to Washington DC

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, left Guyana for Washington DC, the capital of the United States of America, where he is expected to meet with a number of stakeholders from the US Congress and the State Department.
During his three-day visit, the Head of State is also scheduled to take part in a number of private sector meetings and visit several universities, including the National Defense University.
He is also expected to make a presentation at the Organisation of American States (OAS).
The President is joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan.
