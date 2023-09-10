Historic Milestone: Mahdia operating theater performs first surgeries in Region Eight

– Theater officially commissioned

IN a momentous event for healthcare in Guyana, the Mahdia District Hospital (MDH) Operating Theater (OR), under the leadership of Director General of the Ministry of Health (MOH), Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo and Dr. Sheik Amir (Surgeon at GPHC), achieved a significant milestone recently by performing the first-ever surgeries in Region Eight at the Mahdia District Hospital.

The hospital was also officially commissioned on August 26, 2023, by Dr. Mahadeo. On that day, a medical team, comprising 20 nurses and doctors from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and MOH embarked on a journey to Mahdia.

Over two days, a total of twenty-one surgeries were successfully completed, benefitting patients aged 21 to 64 years.

This landmark occasion marked a significant leap toward equitable and accessible healthcare services for all Guyanese, aligning with the PPP/C Government’s manifesto promises.

Region Eight, also known as Potaro-Siparuni, has long strived to enhance healthcare delivery with increased staff, modern equipment, and a consistent supply of medicines and medical supplies.

However, the absence of a functional operating theater meant that patients in need of surgery had to be flown to Georgetown, often at advanced stages of their illnesses.

When contacted by this publication, the Director General said that the transformation of healthcare in Region Eight commenced in 2021, when discussions began between the MOH and then Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Ravendra Dudnauth, regarding the need for surgical capacity in the region.

In 2022, he explained that the budget for infrastructure and medical equipment for the OR was approved, leading to substantial construction progress by December of the same year. Further adjustments were made to ensure the OR’s readiness for surgical procedures, reflecting the MOH’s commitment to safety and efficiency.

Patients travelled from various villages within Region Eight, including Mahdia, Micobie, Tumatumari, Paramakatoi, Kopinang, and Campbelltown.

The Director General explained that their gratitude was profound, as many expressed that they would have otherwise endured pain rather than travelling to Georgetown for surgeries. They emphasised the comfort of having their relatives with them and being in familiar surroundings both before and after their procedures.

The surgeries encompassed a diverse range of procedures, including Cholecystectomies and Herniorrhaphies.

Additionally, the medical team conducted over 130 ultrasounds, laboratory tests, and general clinics during their visit.

The inauguration of the MHD Operating Theater signifies a significant transformation in healthcare for Region Eight, Dr. Mahadeo noted.

By the end of 2023, the MDH aims to have its own team of general surgeons, specialists, and OR nurses on staff, enabling not only elective surgeries but also emergency procedures.

This initiative, the director general added is projected to reduce referrals to GPHC by an estimated 60 percent, further reinforcing the region’s healthcare autonomy.

This achievement brings the PPP/C government, President Irfaan Ali, and the Minister of Health one step closer to realising their vision of providing quality healthcare to all Guyanese.

It underscores the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access and services throughout the nation, contributing to the overall well-being of its citizens.