Guyanese better off under PPP/C Gov’t

Dr. Jagdeo says

By Trina Williams

POURING cold water on claims that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has excluded Afro-Guyanese from the country’s developmental agenda, PPP General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, enlightened the public on the brighter days under the current administration.

During a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, Dr. Jagdeo challenged the untruths in a letter written by Opposition-nominated Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vincent Alexander.

In the letter, Alexander claimed that the PPP/C Government refused to involve the representatives of 40 per cent of the electorate in decision-making processes.

While addressing this claim, Dr. Jagdeo said that Alexander’s logic implied that failure to engage the opposition means that the PPP/C Government does not care for Afro-Guyanese.

“Now, clearly, if you look at this, you will see a pattern of behaviour and this is to justify an engagement where President Ali must meet with the PNC or the opposition because somehow if he doesn’t meet with the opposition, Afro-Guyanese interests cannot be accommodated in this government, which is false narrative,” the PPP General Secretary said.

Highlighting the double standards in the letter, Dr. Jagdeo went through a list of actions done by the former A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government and how it affected the lives of thousands of Guyanese, including Africans.

Reflecting on how the APNU+AFC government neglected the sugar industry and made enormous decisions without consulting anyone, Dr. Jagdeo posed the question as to whether his party while in Opposition or even the sugar workers were consulted when the government decided to shut down a number of estates and terminate thousands of employees.

While citing whether Afro-Guyanese had a voice in the massive closure of the estates, he said: “No. The decision was made by a small group called the Cabinet at State House… this is APNU,” adding that the people of Guyana had no say in that decision.

“Was the Opposition [PPP] consulted?” he asked, adding that they weren’t engaged even when APNU imposed hundreds of taxes on the backs of Guyanese.

After listing just a few of the measures taken, Dr. Jagdeo said that when a political party is appointed to serve Guyana, the sole role is to work on the interests of the people.

The PPP General Secretary went on to say: “Now, APNU did not work in the interest of 90 per cent of Guyana…,” adding that the remaining 10 per cent comprised of the rich and those who profited from questionable implementations.

Dr. Jagdeo said that the current voices that try to taint the name of the PPP are those same persons who substantially profited under the APNU+AFC regime.

Addressing the favouritism that occurred under the previous administration, he related: “They can’t get the sweet of government anymore, but people of every race were affected.”

Dr. Jagdeo then referenced Alexander and indicated that at that time, he was not being proactive as he is now.

He further called out Alexander who is the Chairman of the International Decade of People of African Descent – Guyana (IDPAD-G), for allegedly excluding other Afro-Guyanese.

“If you see the Rastafarian community, they say they were excluded cause they didn’t want to campaign for the 2020 elections,” Dr. Jagdeo related.

More employment opportunities, house lot allocations, assistance for children are now on the horizons for Afro-Guyanese, he said, unlike what obtained under the APNU+AFC rule.