Over 252 persons gained jobs to date in public, private sectors

THE Ministry of Labour’s Central Manpower and Recruitment Agency (CRMA) said that 252 persons have gained employment in the public and private sectors through the recruitment agency.

This is, even as, the agency aims to facilitate the placement of some 500 job seekers in both sectors this year, as part of the government’s endeavours to address labour shortages.

This was underscored by CRMA’s Assistant Chief Officer, Shandell Glasgow during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Thursday.

For this year, some 554 persons have registered with CRMA to be employed so far.

“We try to reach job seekers and employers from all walks of Guyana. We try to place job seekers into all categories of jobs, and we try to assist the employers by submitting the suitable persons for their vacancies,” Glasgow said.

She explained that employers can also connect with potential employees through the National Job Bank. Since the launch of the employment-seeking platform in March 2022, approximately 1,786 persons have been registered.

Meanwhile, the agency commenced its sensitisation campaign on Friday at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, to sensitise the public about the services offered by the agency.

“We want to see more registrants using the job banks. If persons have difficulties registering, they can feel free to come to us and we will be there to assist them in any issue they are having,” the assistant chief officer noted.

Due to the resounding success of the job fair in 2022, a similar event will be hosted later this year.

The CRMA is required to find competent candidates for open positions, search for open positions to consider hiring job seekers, keep an accurate record of notified vacancies, and offer advice, career assistance, and counselling to job searchers. CRMA’s job bank website is accessible at https://jobs.gov.gy.