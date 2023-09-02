Clearer pathway for development of Indigenous communities

as Toshaos record successful NTC conference

MOST challenges, concerns, and issues raised at the National Toshao Council (NTC) Conference 2023 have been addressed and resolved, according to several Toshaos and a Community Development Council (CDC) Chairman

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on the closing day of the conference, Orlayn Williams, Toshao of Mallali, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), said he is thankful to the Government of Guyana for all that they have done for his community and the other communities in the region.

“Coming to this conference, I have gained a lot and I am thankful for everything I have learnt here,” he said.

Williams’ community received a cheque of $1 million for a playfield from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, which, he said, will greatly benefit his community since they are a victim of flooding.

“Our playfield has flooded out, so we move to higher ground, and this million dollar will boost sports in our community,” he said.

Another beneficiary of the $1 million grant from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for works on their playground is Santa Cruz, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Oswald Brescenio, Toshao of the community, said that it was his first time attending one of the conferences and he never expected it to transform his community members’ lives in such a way.

“I never expected this meeting would be that transforming, because my life is transformed. I am going back to my village with news and more news and I never expect to get $1 million for my playground. I am so happy,” he said.

Additionally, Eve Samuels, Toshao of Saint Monica Karawab, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), said that the conference was excellent and expressed her willingness to further support the government.

“We did not waste our time. Most of our challenges we had in the community, I think they were answered by the President and I think we are going at a good pace for development of the communities, and we look forward to supporting the government because they are supporting us,” she said.

Another Toshao, Alvin Joseph of Tasserene Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), related that the NTC conference 2023 was one of the best ones he had ever attended during his several years of being a Toshao.

Further, CDC Chairman of Swan Village, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Finton Ragoneuth, said that he is grateful for whatever transpired during the five-day conference.

“Based on President Ali’s address, it states very clear the development for every community, so as I am standing here today, I am leaving with something that was promised already towards youth and sport. I received $1 million towards the playground,” he related.

The chairman said that he believes that by the next conference, they will have most of what they requested for this time around.

“For example, at the last conference, I had made some representation and we received everything we had requested such as two streets, five streets were finished before I came back here,” he said.

The Toshao said that he is grateful for the development taking place in his community such as the construction of a deep well and a health centre, as well as the extension of a primary school.